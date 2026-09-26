Bluesrockklassieker du jour: Bell Bottom Blues

Eric Clapton schreef Bell Bottom Blues toen hij tot over zijn oren verliefd was op de beeldschone Pattie Boyd, de vrouw van zijn goede vriend George Harrison. Harrison was destijds helemaal in Krishna en besteedde wat weinig aandacht aan Boyd. In 1971 bekende Clapton aan Harrison dat hij smoorverliefd was op Boyd, waarop een woedende Harrison Boyd dwong te kiezen tussen hem en Clapton. Bloyd koos voor Harrison, wat voor Clapton reden was in een depressie te belanden en naar de fles te grijpen. In 1974 verliet Boyd Harrison alsnog en trouwde ze met Clapton. In 1989 gingen Boyd en Clapton weer uit elkaar, vooral omdat Clapton niet in staat was afscheid te nemen van De Fles.

De titel Bell Bottom Blues verwijst naar de spijkerbroek met wijde pijpen (bell bottom jeans) die Clapton in de VS had gekocht voor Boyd.

Bell Bottom Blues is de enige track op Layla & Other Assorted Lovesongs waarop alle gitaarpartijen worden gespeeld door Clapton. De song werd opgenomen voordat Duane Allman zich in de studio meldde.

Bell bottom blues, you made me cry.

I don’t want to lose this feeling.

And if I could choose a place to die

It would be in your arms.

Chorus

Do you want to see me crawl across the floor to you?

Do you want to hear me beg you to take me back?

I’d gladly do it because

I don’t want to fade away.

Give me one more day, please.

I don’t want to fade away.

In your heart I want to stay.

It’s all wrong, but it’s all right.

The way that you treat me baby.

Once I was strong but I lost the fight.

You won’t find a better loser.

Chorus

Chorus

Bell bottom blues, don’t say goodbye.

I’m sure we’re gonna meet again,

And if we do, don’t you be surprised

If you find me with another lover.

Chorus

I don’t want to fade away.

Give me one more day please.

I don’t want to fade away.

In your heart I long to stay.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Barry LateganThis is a retouched picture, which means that it has been digitally altered from its original version. Modifications made by Dcameron814. – https://krlabeat.sakionline.net/issue/24july65.pdf24 July, 1965 issue of KRLA Beat, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=198113205