Bluesklassieker du jour: The Bourgeois Blues

Leadbelly (Huddy Ledbetter) schreef The Bourgeois Blues na een bezoek aan Washington DC in 1937 om opnames te maken met de witte folklorist Alan Lomax. De stad komt er niet zo best vanaf, want overal waar Ledbetter en zijn vrouw Martha hun gezicht lieten zien werden ze geconfronteerd met racisme. Washington was een gesegregeerde stad en de gemengde groep werd in elk restaurant geweigerd. Lomax:

“Hij kwam bij mij logeren in Washington. Washington was in die tijd een Jim Crow-stad, en zwarte mensen mochten geen witte hotels of huizen betreden. Ik woonde in een klein appartement tegenover de Library of Congress, en Lead Belly en zijn vrouw Martha kwamen bij ons logeren. De huisbaas had daar bezwaar tegen, en Lead Belly en Martha, die boven aan de trap stonden, hoorden het gesprek dat ik met de vrouw had – ze zei dat ze de politie zou bellen en ons allemaal zou laten verwijderen. Uiteindelijk moesten we in een auto stappen en een hotel zoeken.”

[Verse 1] Me and my wife went all over town

Everywhere we go, the people would turn us down

Lord, in the bourgeois town

Yee, it’s a bourgeois town

I got the bourgeois blues

Gonna spread the news all around [Verse 2] Me and Martha, we were standing upstairs

I heard a white man sayin’ “I don’t want no niggers up there”

Lord, he’s a bourgeois man

Yee, it’s a bourgeois town

I got the bourgeois blues

Gonna spread the news all around [Verse 3] Home of the brave, land of the free

I don’t wanna be mistreated by no bourgeoisie

Lord, in a bourgeois town

Yee, the bourgeois town

I got the bourgeois blues

I’m gonna spread the news all around [Instrumental Verse]

[Verse 4]