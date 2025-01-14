Bluesklassieker du jour: Statesboro Blues

Statesboro Blues werd geschreven door Blind Willie McTell, die het in 1928 zelf als eerste op de plaat zette. Het is ongetwijfeld McTell’s bekendste song en geldt als een klassiek staaltje Piedmont blues. Taj Mahal zette in 1968 een fraaie bluesrock versie op de plaat. De broertjes Allman maakten tijdens een optreden van Taj Mahal met gitarist Jesse Ed Davis kennis met de song. Hun versie van McTell’s song op de dubbelaar At Fillmore East is het ultieme bewijs dat witte mensen wel degelijk de blues kunnen spelen.

[Verse 1]

Wake up, mama, turn your lamp down low

Wake up, mama, turn your lamp down low

Have you got the nerve to drive Papa McTell from your door?

[Verse 2]

My mother died and left me reckless

My daddy died and left me wild, wild, wild

Mother died and left me reckless

Daddy died and left me wild, wild, wild

No, I’m not good lookin’ but I’m some sweet woman’s angel child

[Verse 3]

She’s a mighty mean woman, do me this a-way

She’s a mighty mean woman, do me this a-way

When I leave this town, pretty mama, I’m goin’ away to stay

[Verse 4]

I once loved a woman, better than any I’d ever seen

I once loved a woman, better than any I’d ever seen

Treated me like I was a king and she was a doggone queen

[Verse 5]

Sister, tell your brother, brother tell your auntie

Now auntie, tell your uncle, uncle tell my Cousin

Now cousin, tell my friend

Goin’ up the country, mama, don’t you want to go?

May take me a fair brown, may take one or two more

[Verse 6]

Big Eighty left Savannah, Lord, and did not stop

You ought to saw that colored fireman when he got them boiler hot

You can reach over in the corner, mama

And hand me my travelin’ shoes

You know by that, I’ve got them Statesboro blues

[Verse 7]

Mama, Sister got ‘em, Auntie got ‘em

Brother got ‘em, friends got ‘em, I got ‘em

Woke up this morning, we had them Statesboro blues

I looked over in the corner, Grandma and Grandpa had ‘em too

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By John and Alan Lomax Collection – This image is available from the United States Library of Congress’s Prints and Photographs divisionunder the digital ID ppmsc.00400.This tag does not indicate the copyright status of the attached work. A normal copyright tag is still required. See Commons:Licensing., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1754091