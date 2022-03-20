Bluesklassieker du jour: Preaching The Blues

Furieuze punkversie van Robert Johnson’s klassieke bluessong Preachin’ Blues. Het arrangement is van Jeffrey Lee Pierce, die Johnson’s tekst combineerde met die van het oudere Preaching the Blues van Son House. House worstelde – net als veel andere Deltablues grootheden – zijn hele leven met het conflict tussen het aardse en het spirituele, tussen de blues en gospel, een thema dat in een andere vorm ook regelmatig terugkeerde in het werk van Pierce.
I was up this morning, blues walking like a man
I was up this morning, blues walking like a man
Worried blues, give me your right hand
And the blues fell mama’s child, tore me all upside down
Blues fell mama’s child, tore me all upside down
Travel on ol’ Jeffrey Lee, ya know, can’t seem to turn him around
So, Preach the Blues
Preach the Blues now
Blues, is low down shaking chill
Blues, is low down shaking chill
You ain’t never had them, I don’t believe you will
Blues is an achin’ old heart disease
Blues is an achin’ old heart disease
It’s like consumption, baby, killing me by degrees
So, Preach the Blues
Preach the Blues now
I had religion, Lord on this very day
I had religion, Lord on this very day
But, the women and the whiskey, they would not let me pray
Gonna get me religion, gonna join the Baptist church
Gonna get me religion, gonna join the Baptist church
Gonna be a Baptist preacher, so I don’t have to work
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Courtland Bresner – http://www.earlyblues.com/down_t12.jpg, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1338460