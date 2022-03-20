Bluesklassieker du jour: Preaching The Blues

Furieuze punkversie van Robert Johnson’s klassieke bluessong Preachin’ Blues. Het arrangement is van Jeffrey Lee Pierce, die Johnson’s tekst combineerde met die van het oudere Preaching the Blues van Son House. House worstelde – net als veel andere Deltablues grootheden – zijn hele leven met het conflict tussen het aardse en het spirituele, tussen de blues en gospel, een thema dat in een andere vorm ook regelmatig terugkeerde in het werk van Pierce.



I was up this morning, blues walking like a man

I was up this morning, blues walking like a man

Worried blues, give me your right hand

And the blues fell mama’s child, tore me all upside down

Blues fell mama’s child, tore me all upside down

Travel on ol’ Jeffrey Lee, ya know, can’t seem to turn him around

So, Preach the Blues

Preach the Blues now

Blues, is low down shaking chill

Blues, is low down shaking chill

You ain’t never had them, I don’t believe you will

Blues is an achin’ old heart disease

Blues is an achin’ old heart disease

It’s like consumption, baby, killing me by degrees

So, Preach the Blues

Preach the Blues now

I had religion, Lord on this very day

I had religion, Lord on this very day

But, the women and the whiskey, they would not let me pray

Gonna get me religion, gonna join the Baptist church

Gonna get me religion, gonna join the Baptist church

Gonna be a Baptist preacher, so I don’t have to work

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Courtland Bresner – http://www.earlyblues.com/down_t12.jpg, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1338460