Bluesklassieker du jour: Get Back

Big Bill Broonzy met een messcherpe observatie over racisme in de VS: “They said if you white, you’s alright/If you is brown, stick around/But if you’s black, oh brother.Get back, get back, get back…” De song dateert uit 1951, toen dergelijke observaties niet geheel zonder risico waren, zeker niet in het Diepe Zuiden.

This little song that I’m singin’ aboutPeople you all know is trueIf you black and gotta work for a livin’ nowThis is what they been sayin’ to you

They said if you white, you’s alright

If you is brown, stick around

But if you’s black, oh brother

Get back, get back, get back…

I was in a place one night

They was all havin’ fun

They was all buyin’ beer and wine

But they would not sell me none

They said if you white, you’s alright

If you is brown, you can stick around

But if you’s black, mm mm brother

Get back, get back, get back…

I went to an employment office

I got a number and I got in line

They called everybody’s number

But they never did call mine

They said if you white, you’s alright

If you is brown, you can stick around

But if you’s black, mm mm brother

Get back, get back, get back…