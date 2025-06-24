Bluesklassieker du jour: Get Back

Big Bill Broonzy met een messcherpe observatie over racisme in de VS: “They said if you white, you’s alright/If you is brown, stick around/But if you’s black, oh brother.Get back, get back, get back…” De song dateert uit 1951, toen dergelijke observaties niet geheel zonder risico waren, zeker niet in het Diepe Zuiden.
People you all know is true
If you black and gotta work for a livin’ now
This is what they been sayin’ to you
They said if you white, you’s alright
If you is brown, stick around
But if you’s black, oh brother
Get back, get back, get back…
I was in a place one night
They was all havin’ fun
They was all buyin’ beer and wine
But they would not sell me none
They said if you white, you’s alright
If you is brown, you can stick around
But if you’s black, mm mm brother
Get back, get back, get back…
I went to an employment office
I got a number and I got in line
They called everybody’s number
But they never did call mine
They said if you white, you’s alright
If you is brown, you can stick around
But if you’s black, mm mm brother
Get back, get back, get back…
They was payin’ him a dollar an hour
But they was payin’ me fifty cent
They said if you was white, you’d be alright
If you is brown, you could stick around
But if you’s black, whoa brother
Get back, get back, get back…
I helped win sweet victories
With my plow and hoe
Now, I want you to tell me, brother
Whatchu gonna do about the ol’ Jim Crow
Now, if you’s white, you’s alright
If you is brown, stick around
But if you black, whoa brother
Get back, get back, get back…