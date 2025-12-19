Bluesklassieker du jour: Evil

Advies van Howlin’Wolf: als je op reis bent, bel dan zo nu en dan met je vrouw. Als het heel lang duurt voordat ze opneemt, is er alle reden spoorslags af te reizen want er is een levensgrote kans dat jij niet langer DE man in haar leven bent. The Wolf was ruim 1,90 meter lang en woog een kleine 120 kilo, dus vermoedelijk deed je er als concurrent goed aan zo snel mogelijk het hazenpad te kiezen en alle sporen uit te wissen. Tekst en muziek van Willie Dixon. Well, long way from home and, can’t sleep at all/You know another mule is kickin’ in your stall.

If you’re a long way from home, can’t sleep at night

Grab your telephone, something just ain’t right

That’s evil, evil is goin’ on wrong

I am warnin’ ya brother, you better watch your happy home

Well, long way from home and, can’t sleep at all

You know another mule is, kickin’ in your stall

That’s evil, evil is goin’ on wrong

I am warnin’ ya brother, you better watch your happy home

“You better catch him, ‘cause somethin’s wrong, in your home”

Well, if ya call her on the telephone, and she answers awful slow

Grab the first train smokin’, if you have to hobo

That’s evil, evil is goin’ on wrong

I am warnin’ ya brother, you better watch your happy home

If you make it to your house, knock on the front door

Run around to the back, you’ll catch him, just before he go

That’s evil, evil is goin’ on

I am warnin’ ya brother, you better watch your happy home

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Eatonland – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=132882253