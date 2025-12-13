Bluesklassieker du jour: Back in LA

Een fraaie serenade aan LA van blueslegende BB King: From Hollywood and Vine/To the Sunset Strip/There’s so much going on/You can lose your grip/From early in the morning/Until late at night/They’ll do you so wrong/They’ll do you so right. De song is afkomstig van het uit 1991 daterende There Is Always One More Time, een comeback album na een aantal toch wat mindere produkten. Tegen die tijd was King natuurlijk al een levende legende, die geen kwaad meer kon doen.

From Hollywood and Vine

To the Sunset Strip

There’s so much going on

You can lose your grip

From early in the morning

Until late at night

They’ll do you so wrong

They’ll do you so right

Back in L. A.

Waiting for the sun to shine

Back in L. A.

Living down a life of crime

Back in L. A.

Working on another line

Back in L. A.

To pick up the dime

You must do the time

From way up in the canyons

Where the hot winds howl

To the mean city streets

Where the night hawks prowl

I can feel the rhythm play

The whole night long

Guess I’ll stay in L. A.

And listen to this song

Back in L. A.

Waiting for the sun to shine

Back in L. A.

Living down a life of crime

Back in L. A.

Working on another line

Back in L. A.

To pick up the dime

You must do the time

You must do the time

Back in L. A.

Waiting for the sun to shine

Back in L. A.

Living down a life of crime

Back in L. A.

Working on another line

Back in L. A.

To pick up the dime

You must do the time

To pick up the dime

You must do the time

To pick up the dime

You must do the time

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Alek Leckszas – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=76431252