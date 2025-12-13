Bluesklassieker du jour: Back in LA

Een fraaie serenade aan LA van blueslegende BB King: From Hollywood and Vine/To the Sunset Strip/There’s so much going on/You can lose your grip/From early in the morning/Until late at night/They’ll do you so wrong/They’ll do you so right. De song is afkomstig van het uit 1991 daterende There Is Always One More Time, een comeback album na een aantal toch wat mindere produkten. Tegen die tijd was King natuurlijk al een levende legende, die geen kwaad meer kon doen.
From Hollywood and Vine
To the Sunset Strip
There’s so much going on
You can lose your grip
From early in the morning
Until late at night
They’ll do you so wrong
They’ll do you so right
Back in L. A.
Waiting for the sun to shine
Back in L. A.
Living down a life of crime
Back in L. A.
Working on another line
Back in L. A.
To pick up the dime
You must do the time
From way up in the canyons
Where the hot winds howl
To the mean city streets
Where the night hawks prowl
I can feel the rhythm play
The whole night long
Guess I’ll stay in L. A.
And listen to this song
Back in L. A.
Waiting for the sun to shine
Back in L. A.
Living down a life of crime
Back in L. A.
Working on another line
Back in L. A.
To pick up the dime
You must do the time
You must do the time
Back in L. A.
Waiting for the sun to shine
Back in L. A.
Living down a life of crime
Back in L. A.
Working on another line
Back in L. A.
To pick up the dime
You must do the time
To pick up the dime
You must do the time
To pick up the dime
You must do the time
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Alek Leckszas – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=76431252