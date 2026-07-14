Bluesklassieker du jour: Ain’t Got Nobody

Hound Dog Taylor werd geboren in Natchez, Mississippi. Hij verhuisde in 1942 naar Chicago, waar hij een vaste waarde werd in de bluesclubs van de stad.
Taylor had polydactylie, wat betekent dat hij met zes vingers aan beide handen werd geboren. Dankzij de extra vinger aan zijn linkerhand kon hij de lange slide gebruiken die kenmerkend was voor zijn geluid. De extra vinger aan de rechterhand sneed Taylor er met een scheermes af toen hij stomdronken was.
Taylor was geen meestergitarist, iets wat hij zelf grif erkende. Hij vertelde schrijver Bob Neff hoe hij graag herinnerd wilde worde: “He couldn’t play shit, but he sure made it sound good.” Het was luid, rauw en intens. In dat opzicht doet Taylor enigszins denken aan Neil Young, ook iemand die niet maalt om virtuositeit of een gepolijste techniek.
Well, I ain’t got nobody
I’m sitting here all alone
Yes, I’ve got nobody, woman
Lord I’m sitting here all alone
Man, the woman I love
I wish she come on home
Well, she called me this morning
And she called me on the phone
Yes, she called me this morning
Lord, she called me on the phone
Well, I’m coming home to you, baby
I’m tried of you sitting at home all alone
Well, I felt so good
Till I didn’t know what to do
Well, I felt so good
I didn’t know what to do
Well, now it ain’t true, baby
This time I’m gonna be with you
Well, I’ll rest all right
My baby ain’t coming home
I’ll sleep all right
My baby ain’t coming home
Well, that’s all right, darling
I don’t care how you doing me wrong
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Eatonland – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=163289775