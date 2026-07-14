Bluesklassieker du jour: Ain’t Got Nobody

Hound Dog Taylor werd geboren in Natchez, Mississippi. Hij verhuisde in 1942 naar Chicago, waar hij een vaste waarde werd in de bluesclubs van de stad.

Taylor had polydactylie, wat betekent dat hij met zes vingers aan beide handen werd geboren. Dankzij de extra vinger aan zijn linkerhand kon hij de lange slide gebruiken die kenmerkend was voor zijn geluid. De extra vinger aan de rechterhand sneed Taylor er met een scheermes af toen hij stomdronken was.

Taylor was geen meestergitarist, iets wat hij zelf grif erkende. Hij vertelde schrijver Bob Neff hoe hij graag herinnerd wilde worde: “He couldn’t play shit, but he sure made it sound good.” Het was luid, rauw en intens. In dat opzicht doet Taylor enigszins denken aan Neil Young, ook iemand die niet maalt om virtuositeit of een gepolijste techniek.

Well, I ain’t got nobody

I’m sitting here all alone

Yes, I’ve got nobody, woman

Lord I’m sitting here all alone

Man, the woman I love

I wish she come on home

Well, she called me this morning

And she called me on the phone

Yes, she called me this morning

Lord, she called me on the phone

Well, I’m coming home to you, baby

I’m tried of you sitting at home all alone

Well, I felt so good

Till I didn’t know what to do

Well, I felt so good

I didn’t know what to do

Well, now it ain’t true, baby

This time I’m gonna be with you

Well, I’ll rest all right

My baby ain’t coming home

I’ll sleep all right

My baby ain’t coming home

Well, that’s all right, darling

I don’t care how you doing me wrong

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Eatonland – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=163289775