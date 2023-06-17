Blauwe ogen

In 1968 brak Don Partridge als een Nikkelen Nelis door in GB en elders. Dit vind ik zijn mooiste.

It happens every spring

I hear this bluebird sing

Love is here again to stay

But now that I’ve found you

I know this time it’s true

Love is really here to stay Blue eyes look my way

Make today my lucky day

Blue eyes looking at me

Hope you’re liking what you see

Hope you’re liking what you see

Nobody ever saw

This deep deep blue before

Bluebells look up in surprise

The sky admits defeat

The sea will kiss your feet

I could drown in those blue eyes

Blue eyes shining down

Everything is right somehow

Blue eyes stay here with me

Find my world in those blue eyes

Find my world in those blue eyes

Blue eyes

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Photograph by A. Vente or A & F. van Geelen – Don Partridge. Dutch TV programme Fenklup, recorded 8 March 1968, broadcast 15 March 1968., CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=58450034