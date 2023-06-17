Blauwe ogen

In 1968 brak Don Partridge als een Nikkelen Nelis door in GB en elders. Dit vind ik zijn mooiste.
It happens every spring
I hear this bluebird sing
Love is here again to stay
But now that I’ve found you
I know this time it’s true
Love is really here to stay Blue eyes look my way
Make today my lucky day
Blue eyes looking at me
Hope you’re liking what you see
Hope you’re liking what you see
Nobody ever saw
This deep deep blue before
Bluebells look up in surprise
The sky admits defeat
The sea will kiss your feet
I could drown in those blue eyes
Blue eyes shining down
Everything is right somehow
Blue eyes stay here with me
Find my world in those blue eyes
Find my world in those blue eyes
Blue eyes
