De uitdaging is om 20 albumhoezen te kiezen die je sterk hebben beïnvloed. Een platenhoes per dag, gedurende 20 dagen. Geen uitleg, geen beoordelingen. Alleen covers. Hoes 13: Billy Bragg – Life’s a riot with Spy vs Spy (1983).
Spy vs Spy was de artiestennaam van Billy Braag toen hij nog straatmuzikant was. Tja, om A new England kan ik echt niet heen.
I was twenty-one years when I wrote this song
I’m twenty-two now, but I won’t be for long
People ask when will you grow up to be a man
But all the girls I loved at school are already pushing prams
I loved you then as I love you still
Though I put you on a pedestal, they put you on the pill
I don’t feel bad about letting you go
I just feel sad about letting you know
I don’t want to change the world
I’m not looking for a new England
I’m just looking for another girl
I don’t want to change the world
I’m not looking for a new England
I’m just looking for another girl
I loved the words you wrote to me
But that was bloody yesterday
I can’t survive on what you send
Every time you need a friend
I saw two shooting stars last night
I wished on them, but they were only satellites
It’s wrong to wish on space hardware
I wish, I wish, I wish you’d care
I don’t want to change the world
I’m not looking for a new England
I’m just looking for another girl
I don’t want to change the world
I’m not looking for a new England
I’m just looking for another girl
Looking for another girl
Looking for another girl
Looking for another girl
Toegift:
If you’re lonely, I will call..
If you’re poorly, I will send poetry
I love you
I am the milkman of human kindness
I will leave an extra pint
If you’re sleeping, I will wait
If your bed is wet, I will dry your tears
I love you
I am the milkman of human kindness
I will leave an extra pint
Hold my hand for me I’m waking up
Hold my hand for me I’m waking up
Hold my hand for me I’m making up
Won’t you hold my hand.. I’m making up
If you are falling, I’ll put out my hands
If you feel bitter, I will understand
I love you
I am the milkman of human kindness
I will leave an extra pint
The milkman of human kindness