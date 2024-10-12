De uitdaging is om 20 albumhoezen te kiezen die je sterk hebben beïnvloed. Een platenhoes per dag, gedurende 20 dagen. Geen uitleg, geen beoordelingen. Alleen covers. Hoes 13: Billy Bragg – Life’s a riot with Spy vs Spy (1983).

Spy vs Spy was de artiestennaam van Billy Braag toen hij nog straatmuzikant was. Tja, om A new England kan ik echt niet heen.

I was twenty-one years when I wrote this song

I’m twenty-two now, but I won’t be for long

People ask when will you grow up to be a man

But all the girls I loved at school are already pushing prams

I loved you then as I love you still

Though I put you on a pedestal, they put you on the pill

I don’t feel bad about letting you go

I just feel sad about letting you know

I don’t want to change the world

I’m not looking for a new England

I’m just looking for another girl

I don’t want to change the world

I’m not looking for a new England

I’m just looking for another girl

I loved the words you wrote to me

But that was bloody yesterday

I can’t survive on what you send

Every time you need a friend

I saw two shooting stars last night

I wished on them, but they were only satellites

It’s wrong to wish on space hardware

I wish, I wish, I wish you’d care

I don’t want to change the world

I’m not looking for a new England

I’m just looking for another girl

I don’t want to change the world

I’m not looking for a new England

I’m just looking for another girl

Looking for another girl

Looking for another girl

Looking for another girl

Toegift:

If you’re lonely, I will call..

If you’re poorly, I will send poetry

I love you

I am the milkman of human kindness

I will leave an extra pint

If you’re sleeping, I will wait

If your bed is wet, I will dry your tears

I love you

I am the milkman of human kindness

I will leave an extra pint

Hold my hand for me I’m waking up

Hold my hand for me I’m waking up

Hold my hand for me I’m making up

Won’t you hold my hand.. I’m making up

If you are falling, I’ll put out my hands

If you feel bitter, I will understand

I love you

I am the milkman of human kindness

I will leave an extra pint



The milkman of human kindness