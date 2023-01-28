Bezet, blokkeer: ongelooflijk

De yell dateert van de dagen van de Maagdenhuisbezetting 2015, en ik hoorde hem terugkomen bij de demonstratie op de A12 vanmiddag:

Bezet, blokkeer

Dit beleid pik ik niet meer

Tijd voor de bron: EMF, 1991

Oh!

(What the?)

(What the fuck was that?)

You burden me with your questions

You’d have me tell no lies

You’re always asking what it’s all about

But don’t listen to my replies

You say to me I don’t talk enough

But when I do I’m a fool

These times I’ve spent, I’ve realized

I’m going to shoot through

And leave you

The things, you say

Your purple prose just gives you away

The things, you say

You’re unbelievable

Oh!

(What the?)

(What the fuck was that?)

You burden me with your problems

By telling me more than mine

I’m always so concerned

With the way you say

You’ve always go to stop

To think of us being one

Is more than I ever know

But this time, I realize

I’m going to shoot through

And leave you

The things, you say

Your purple prose just gives you away

The things, you say

You’re unbelievable

Oh!

(What the?)

(What the?)

(What the?)

(What the fuck was that?)

Seemingly lastless, don’t mean

You can ask us

Pushing down the relative

Bringing out your higher self

Think of the fine times

Pushing down the better few

Instead of bringing out the clues

To want the world and everything your asked to

Brace yourself with the grace of ease

I know this world ain’t what it seems

(What the fuck was that?)

(It’s unbelievable)

You burden me with your questions

You’d have me tell no lies

You’re always asking what it’s all about

But don’t listen to my replies

You say to me I don’t talk enough

But when I do I’m a fool

These times I’ve spent, I’ve realized

I’m going to shoot through

And leave you

The things, you say

Your purple prose just gives you away

The things, you say

It’s why I love you more

The things, you say

Your purple prose just gives you away

The things, you say

You’re unbelievable

Oh!

(What the?)

(What the)

You’re so unbelievable

(What the?)

(What the?)

You’re unbelievable

(It’s unbelievable)

Oh!

(What the?)

(What the?)

(What the?)

(What the fuck was that?)

You’re unbelievable



Unbelievable

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11640524