Beatles zonder Beatles 9: De zee van zure melk

Dit door George Harrison geschreven nummer is het eerst op plaat uitgebracht door Jackie Lomax op Apple, dus onder de hoede van de Beatles. Het lijkt in meer dan een opzicht een voorstudie van Get back, maar dat is van (Lennon &) McCartney.
If your life’s not right, doesn’t satisfy you
You don’t get the breaks like some of us do
Better work it out, find where you’ve gone wrong
Better do it soon as you don’t have long
Get out of Sour Milk Sea
You don’t belong there
Get back to where you should be
Find out what’s going on there
If you want the most from everything you do
In the shortest time your dreams come true
In no time at all makes you more aware
A very simple process takes you there
Get out of Sour Milk Sea you don’t belong there
Get back to where you should be
Find out what’s going on there
Looking for release from limitation?
There’s nothing much without illumination
Can fool around with every different cult
There’s only one way really brings results
Get out of Sour Milk Sea you don’t belong there
Get back to where you should be
Find out what’s going on there
Get back to where you should be
Find out what’s going on there
Get back, get back, get back
Why don’t you get back now
You don’t belong here
Get out of here, babe
Sour milk sea, 1968
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Apple Records – Amazon listing (https://www.amazon.com/Is-This-What-You-Want/dp/B000008HTI/ref=sr_1_cc_1?s=aps&ie=UTF8&qid=1351770938&sr=1-1-catcorr&keywords=jackie+lomax+is+this+what+you+want), Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37512371