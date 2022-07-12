Beatles zonder Beatles 9: De zee van zure melk

Dit door George Harrison geschreven nummer is het eerst op plaat uitgebracht door Jackie Lomax op Apple, dus onder de hoede van de Beatles. Het lijkt in meer dan een opzicht een voorstudie van Get back, maar dat is van (Lennon &) McCartney.

If your life’s not right, doesn’t satisfy you

You don’t get the breaks like some of us do

Better work it out, find where you’ve gone wrong

Better do it soon as you don’t have long

Get out of Sour Milk Sea

You don’t belong there

Get back to where you should be

Find out what’s going on there

If you want the most from everything you do

In the shortest time your dreams come true

In no time at all makes you more aware

A very simple process takes you there

Get out of Sour Milk Sea you don’t belong there

Get back to where you should be

Find out what’s going on there

Looking for release from limitation?

There’s nothing much without illumination

Can fool around with every different cult

There’s only one way really brings results

Get out of Sour Milk Sea you don’t belong there

Get back to where you should be

Find out what’s going on there

Get back to where you should be

Find out what’s going on there

Get back, get back, get back

Why don’t you get back now

You don’t belong here

Get out of here, babe



Sour milk sea, 1968

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Apple Records – Amazon listing (https://www.amazon.com/Is-This-What-You-Want/dp/B000008HTI/ref=sr_1_cc_1?s=aps&ie=UTF8&qid=1351770938&sr=1-1-catcorr&keywords=jackie+lomax+is+this+what+you+want), Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37512371