Beatles zonder Beatles 6: Niemand die ik ken

Nog een nummer dat Paul McCartney (met John Lennon?) voor zijn onbehuwde zwager heeft geschreven, vrolijker van toon en een knallende meezinger, wat ik dan ook deed (ook als het niet op de radio was uiteraard). Kniesoren kunnen vallen over “Nobody I know could love you more than me”, wat inhoudelijk en grammaticaal niet fraai is. Dan denk ik even aan de schoonheid die zich in mijn armen stortte met de woorden “Ik ben bang dat ik verliefd ben” waarop ik antwoordde “Ik weet het wel zeker”. Waarmee maar gezegd wil zijn dat je talig rare sprongen maakt als het om verliefdheid gaat, nananananananana.
Ach mensen, zo maken ze ze niet meer.
Nobody I know could love me more than you
You can give me so much love it seems untrue
Listen to the bird who sings it to the tree
And then when you’ve heard him see if you agree
Nobody I know could love you more than me
Everywhere I go the sun comes shinin’ through
Everyone I know is sure it shines for you
Even in my dreams I look into your eyes
Suddenly it seems I’ve found a paradise
Everywhere I go the sun comes shinin’ through
It means so much to be a part
Of a heart of a wonderful one
When other lovers are gone
We’ll live on
We’ll live on
Even in my dreams I look into your eyes
Suddenly it seems I’ve found a paradise
Everywhere I go the sun comes shinin’ through
Nobody I know could love me more than you
You can give me so much love it seems untrue
Listen to the bird who sings it to the tree
And then when you’ve heard him see if you agree
Nobody I know could love you more than me
Nobody I know could love you more than me
Nobody I know, 1964
