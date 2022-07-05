Beatles zonder Beatles 6: Niemand die ik ken

Nog een nummer dat Paul McCartney (met John Lennon?) voor zijn onbehuwde zwager heeft geschreven, vrolijker van toon en een knallende meezinger, wat ik dan ook deed (ook als het niet op de radio was uiteraard). Kniesoren kunnen vallen over “Nobody I know could love you more than me”, wat inhoudelijk en grammaticaal niet fraai is. Dan denk ik even aan de schoonheid die zich in mijn armen stortte met de woorden “Ik ben bang dat ik verliefd ben” waarop ik antwoordde “Ik weet het wel zeker”. Waarmee maar gezegd wil zijn dat je talig rare sprongen maakt als het om verliefdheid gaat, nananananananana.

Ach mensen, zo maken ze ze niet meer.

Nobody I know could love me more than you

You can give me so much love it seems untrue

Listen to the bird who sings it to the tree

And then when you’ve heard him see if you agree

Nobody I know could love you more than me

Everywhere I go the sun comes shinin’ through

Everyone I know is sure it shines for you

Even in my dreams I look into your eyes

Suddenly it seems I’ve found a paradise

Everywhere I go the sun comes shinin’ through

It means so much to be a part

Of a heart of a wonderful one

When other lovers are gone

We’ll live on

We’ll live on

Even in my dreams I look into your eyes

Suddenly it seems I’ve found a paradise

Everywhere I go the sun comes shinin’ through

Nobody I know could love me more than you

You can give me so much love it seems untrue

Listen to the bird who sings it to the tree

And then when you’ve heard him see if you agree

Nobody I know could love you more than me

Nobody I know could love you more than me



Nobody I know, 1964

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By GAC-General Artists Corporation-management/photographer=Bruno of Hollywood – eBay itemphoto frontphoto backarchived links, PD-US, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=23643659