Beatles zonder Beatles 5: Ik ben verliefd

De eerste Beatlesnummers, ook die welke door anderen werden uitgevoerd, hadden een vrolijke optimistische toon. Ergens in 1964 kwamen de somberder tonen al op, maar hier merken we dat niet. Stadgenoten, ook onder de hoede van Brian Epstein, The Fourmost, hadden hun eerste twee hits met door Lennon-McCartney geschreven nummers. Ik kies het tweede.
I’ve got something to tell you, I’m in love
I’ve been longing to tell you, I’m in love
You’ll believe me, when I tell you
I’m in love with you
You’re my kind of girl
You make me feel proud
You make me want to shout aloud
Yes, I’m telling all my friends, I’m in love
Ev’ry night I can’t sleep, thinking of you
And ev’ry little thing that you do
Yes, I’m telling all my friends, I’m in love
Oh yeh, I’m sittin’ on the top of the world
I’m in love with a wonderful girl
And I never felt so good before
If this is love, give me more, more, more, more
Ev’ry night I can’t sleep, thinking of you
And ev’ry little thing that you do
Yes, I’m telling all my friends, I’m in love
Oh yeh, I’m sittin’ on the top of the world
I’m in love with a wonderful girl
And I never felt so good before
If this is love, give me more, more, more, more
Ev’ry night I can’t sleep, thinking of you
And ev’ry little thing that you do
Yes, I’m telling all my friends, I’m in love
Yes, I’m telling all my friends, I’m in love
Yes, I’m telling all my friends, I’m in love, in love
Yes, I’m telling all my friends, I’m in love
I’m in love, 1963
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Trent Williams III – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=80131198