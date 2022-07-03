Beatles zonder Beatles 5: Ik ben verliefd

De eerste Beatlesnummers, ook die welke door anderen werden uitgevoerd, hadden een vrolijke optimistische toon. Ergens in 1964 kwamen de somberder tonen al op, maar hier merken we dat niet. Stadgenoten, ook onder de hoede van Brian Epstein, The Fourmost, hadden hun eerste twee hits met door Lennon-McCartney geschreven nummers. Ik kies het tweede.

I’ve got something to tell you, I’m in love

I’ve been longing to tell you, I’m in love

You’ll believe me, when I tell you

I’m in love with you

You’re my kind of girl

You make me feel proud

You make me want to shout aloud

Yes, I’m telling all my friends, I’m in love

Ev’ry night I can’t sleep, thinking of you

And ev’ry little thing that you do

Yes, I’m telling all my friends, I’m in love

Oh yeh, I’m sittin’ on the top of the world

I’m in love with a wonderful girl

And I never felt so good before

If this is love, give me more, more, more, more

Ev’ry night I can’t sleep, thinking of you

And ev’ry little thing that you do

Yes, I’m telling all my friends, I’m in love

Oh yeh, I’m sittin’ on the top of the world

I’m in love with a wonderful girl

And I never felt so good before

If this is love, give me more, more, more, more

Ev’ry night I can’t sleep, thinking of you

And ev’ry little thing that you do

Yes, I’m telling all my friends, I’m in love

Yes, I’m telling all my friends, I’m in love

Yes, I’m telling all my friends, I’m in love, in love

Yes, I’m telling all my friends, I’m in love



I’m in love, 1963

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Trent Williams III – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=80131198