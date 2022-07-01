Beatles zonder Beatles 4: Een wereld zonder liefde

Een nummer geschreven voor de broer van Paul McCartney’s vriendin. En een grote hit. Ik kies nu voor de contemporaine versie van Del Shannon, van wie Peter & Gordon eerst I go to pieces hadden opgenomen. De dagen van “eigen” covers van hits van de overkant waren bijna voorbij, in 1966 was het voorbij. Wie weet nog dat The Bachelors in GB de hit hadden met The sound of silence?
Please lock me away
And don’t allow the day
Here inside, where I hide with my loneliness
I don’t care what they say
I won’t stay in a world without love
Birds sing out of tune
And rain clouds hide the moon
I’m okay, here I’ll stay with my loneliness
I don’t care what they say
I won’t stay in a world without love
So I wait and in a while
I will see my true love smile
She may come, I know not when
When she does, I’ll lose
So baby until then
Lock me away
And don’t allow the day
Here inside, where I hide with my loneliness
I don’t care what they say
I won’t stay in a world without love
So I wait and in a while
I will see my true love smile
She may come, I know not when
When she does, I’ll know
So baby until then
Lock me away
And don’t allow the day
Here inside, where I hide with my loneliness
I don’t care what they say
I won’t stay in a world without love
I don’t care what they say
I won’t stay in a world without love
A world without love, 1964
– Uigelichte afbeelding: By Amy Records – Billboard page 19, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=28564322