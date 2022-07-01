Beatles zonder Beatles 4: Een wereld zonder liefde

Een nummer geschreven voor de broer van Paul McCartney’s vriendin. En een grote hit. Ik kies nu voor de contemporaine versie van Del Shannon, van wie Peter & Gordon eerst I go to pieces hadden opgenomen. De dagen van “eigen” covers van hits van de overkant waren bijna voorbij, in 1966 was het voorbij. Wie weet nog dat The Bachelors in GB de hit hadden met The sound of silence?

Please lock me away

And don’t allow the day

Here inside, where I hide with my loneliness

I don’t care what they say

I won’t stay in a world without love

Birds sing out of tune

And rain clouds hide the moon

I’m okay, here I’ll stay with my loneliness

I don’t care what they say

I won’t stay in a world without love

So I wait and in a while

I will see my true love smile

She may come, I know not when

When she does, I’ll lose

So baby until then

Lock me away

And don’t allow the day

Here inside, where I hide with my loneliness

I don’t care what they say

I won’t stay in a world without love

So I wait and in a while

I will see my true love smile

She may come, I know not when

When she does, I’ll know

So baby until then

Lock me away

And don’t allow the day

Here inside, where I hide with my loneliness

I don’t care what they say

I won’t stay in a world without love

I don’t care what they say

I won’t stay in a world without love



A world without love, 1964

– Uigelichte afbeelding: By Amy Records – Billboard page 19, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=28564322