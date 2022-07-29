Beatles zonder Beatles 13: Liefde is een leugen

Naar ik meen het laatste aan Lennon&McCartney toegeschreven nummer dat voor een andere artiest geschreven is – ook in dit geval voor mede-Liverpudlian Cilla Black. Hierna concentreerden ze zich op werk voor de eigen band, ze hadden zich wel bewezen. Het nummer zit te ingenieus in elkaar voor een nummer 1, het was een domper op de carrière van Cilla Black.

I’d say some day

I’m bound to give my heart away

When I do

It’s for you

Love, true love

Seems to be all I’m thinkin’ of

But it’s true

It’s for you

They said that love was a lie

Told me that I

Should never try to find

Somebody who’d be kind

Kind to only me

So I just tell them they’re right

Who wants a fight?

Tell them I quite agree

Nobody’d love me

Then I look at you

And love comes, love shows

I give my heart and no one knows

That I do

It’s for you

It’s for you

They said that love was a lie

Told me that I

Should never try to find

Somebody who’d be kind

Kind to only me

So I just tell them they’re right

Who wants a fight?

Tell them I quite agree

Nobody’d love me

Then I look at you

And love comes, love shows

I give my heart and no one knows

But I do

It’s for you

It’s for you

It’s for you



It’s for you, 1964