Beatles zonder Beatles 13: Liefde is een leugen

Naar ik meen het laatste aan Lennon&McCartney toegeschreven nummer dat voor een andere artiest geschreven is – ook in dit geval voor mede-Liverpudlian Cilla Black. Hierna concentreerden ze zich op werk voor de eigen band, ze hadden zich wel bewezen. Het nummer zit te ingenieus in elkaar voor een nummer 1, het was een domper op de carrière van Cilla Black.
I’d say some day
I’m bound to give my heart away
When I do
It’s for you
Love, true love
Seems to be all I’m thinkin’ of
But it’s true
It’s for you
They said that love was a lie
Told me that I
Should never try to find
Somebody who’d be kind
Kind to only me
So I just tell them they’re right
Who wants a fight?
Tell them I quite agree
Nobody’d love me
Then I look at you
And love comes, love shows
I give my heart and no one knows
That I do
It’s for you
It’s for you
They said that love was a lie
Told me that I
Should never try to find
Somebody who’d be kind
Kind to only me
So I just tell them they’re right
Who wants a fight?
Tell them I quite agree
Nobody’d love me
Then I look at you
And love comes, love shows
I give my heart and no one knows
But I do
It’s for you
It’s for you
It’s for you
It’s for you, 1964