Beatles zonder Beatles 10: Grijp je kans nu het nog kan

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Waar gaat het over? Ben ik erg on-naïef als ik denk wat ik denk?
Enfin, een nummer geschreven door Paul McCartney in 1969, gespeeld door de groep Badfinger. Hoort bij de soundtrack van een film The magic Christian, misschien is daar de uitleg te vinden.

If you want it, here it is come and get it
Mm-mm-mm-mm, make your mind up fast
If you want it, anytime I can give it
But you better hurry ‘cause it may not last

Did I hear you say that there must be a catch?
Will you walk away from a fool and his money?

If you want it, here it is come and get it
But you better hurry ‘cause it’s going fast
If you want it, here it is come and get it
Mm-mm-mm-mm, make your mind up fast
If you want it, anytime I can give it
But you better hurry ‘cause it may not last

Did I hear you say that there must be a catch?
Will you walk away from a fool and his money?
Sonny, if you want it, here it is come and get it
But you better hurry ‘cause it’s going fast

You’d better hurry ‘cause it’s going fast
Ooh-ooh-ooh, fool and his money

Sonny, if you want it, here it is come and get it
But you better hurry ‘cause it’s going fast
You’d better hurry ‘cause it’s going fast
You’d better hurry ‘cause it’s going fast

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=197529

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.