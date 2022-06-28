Beatles zonder Beatles 1: Licht uit een raam

Ach mensen, de emoossie – mijn eerste eigen transistorradio voor mijn verjaardag en een maand daarna de eerste Britse zeezender Caroline, snel gevolgd door Atlanta (ze fuseerden terwijl ik even niet kon opletten – liet mijn kostbare bezit wel eens vallen en dan moest het gerepareerd worden).

De huivering bij het horen van Needles and pins of Little children. Pardon hoor.

(Geen van beide zijn hier langsgeweest tot nu toe).

Veel werk van Billy J. Kramer and the Dakotas is geschreven door Lennon-McCartney. Ik hoopte heimelijk dat Macca bij zijn concert op Glastonbury ook wat Nummers Geschreven Voor Anderen zou uitvoeren. Maar jammer.

Als ik deze tekst uitgeschreven zie vind ik hem van Paaltjensachtige klasse (pinkt heimelijk een traan weg).

Late yesterday night,

I saw a light shine from a window,

And as I looked again,

Your face came into sight.

I couldn’t walk on

Until you’d gone from your window.

I had to make you mine,

I knew you were the one.

Oh, I would be so glad

Just to have a love like that,

Oh, I would be so true

And I’d live my life for you.

So meet me tonight,

Just where the light shines from a window,

And as I take your hand,

Say that you’ll be mine tonight.

Oh, I would be so glad

Just to have a love like that,

Oh, I would be true

And I’d give my life for you.

So meet me tonight,

Just where the light shines from a window,

And as I take your hand,

Say that you’ll be mine tonight.



From a window, 1964

– Uitgelichte afbeelding; By Imperial Records – Billboard, page 43 30 January, 1965, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26899056