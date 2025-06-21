(Bas)gitaarklassieker du jour: Come Together

De openingstrack van Abbey Road, het laatste écht goede album van The Beatles. De baslijn van Paul McCartney is klassiek. Dat geldt in zekere zin ook voor de tekst. LSD-goeroe Timothy Leary vroeg Lennon een lied te schrijven voor zijn verkiezingscampagne. Leary wilde gouverneur worden van Californië en dacht dat de hulp van The Beatles hem een flinke steun in de rug zou geven. Lennon deed naar eigen zeggen zijn best, maar wist geen zinnige tekst te produceren. Uiteindelijk gooide hij er maar wat betekenisloze flauwekul tegenaan: “The thing was created in the studio. It’s gobbledygook; Come Together was an expression that Leary had come up with for his attempt at being president or whatever he wanted to be, and he asked me to write a campaign song. I tried and tried, but I couldn’t come up with one. But I came up with this, Come Together, which would’ve been no good to him – you couldn’t have a campaign song like that, right?”. Uiteraard vonden WIJ het destijds allemaal heel diepzinning.

[Intro]

Shoot me

Shoot me

Shoot me

Shoot me

[Verse 1]

Here come old flat-top, he come grooving up slowly

He got ju-ju eyeball, he one holy roller

He got hair down to his knee

Got to be a joker, he just do what he please

[Interlude]

Shoot me

Shoot me

Shoot me

Shoot me

[Verse 2]

He wear no shoeshine, he got toe-jam football

He got monkey finger, he shoot Coca-Cola

He say, “I know you, you know me”

One thing I can tell you is you got to be free

[Chorus]

Come together right now

Over me

[Interlude]

Shoot me

Shoot me

Shoot me

Shoot me

[Verse 3]

He bag production, he got walrus gumboot

He got Ono sideboard, he one spinal cracker

He got feet down below his knee

Hold you in his armchair, you can feel his disease

[Chorus]

Come together right now

Over me

[Interlude]

Shoot me

Right

Come, come, come, come, come

[Verse 4]

He roller-coaster, he got early warnin’

He got muddy water, he one mojo filter

He say, “One and one and one is three”

Got to be good-lookin’, ‘cause he’s so hard to see

[Chorus]

Come together right now

Over me

[Interlude]

Shoot me

Shoot me

Shoot me

Oh

[Outro]

Come together, yeah

Come together, yeah

Come together, yeah

Come together, yeah

Come together, yeah

Come together, yeah

Come together, yeah

Oh

Come together, yeah

Come together, yeah

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Timothy Leary in 1970 – By AP News – eBay Archive, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=129545711