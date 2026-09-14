Barokke popklassieker du jour: A Child’s Christmas in Wales

A Child’s Christmas in Wales is gebaseerd op het gelijknamige korte verhaal/prozagedicht van Dylan Thomas. In het verhaal wordt de sprookjesachtige Kersttijd in een besneeuwd dorpje in Wales beschreven: One Christmas was so much like another, in those years around the sea-town corner now and out of all sound except the distant speaking of the voices I sometimes hear a moment before sleep, that I can never remember whether it snowed for six days and six nights when I was twelve or whether it snowed for twelve days and twelve nights when I was six.

Een plot is er niet, het verhaal is een aaneenrijging van anekdotes. Cale volgt het verhaal niet letterlijk, maar geeft in zijn song de feeërieke, nostalgische sfeer én de humor van het verhaal prachtig weer: Then wearily the footsteps worked/The hallelujah crowds/Too late, but wait the long-legged bait/Tripped uselessly around.

Het verhaal van Dylan Thomas vind je hier.

With mistletoe and candle green

To Halloween we go

Ten murdered oranges bled on board ship

Lend comedy to shame

The cattle graze bolt uprightly

Seducing down the door

To saddle swords and meeting place

We have no place to go

Then wearily the footsteps worked

The hallelujah crowds

Too late, but wait the long-legged bait

Tripped uselessly around

Sebastopol Adrianapolis

The prayers of all combined

Take down the flags of ownership

The walls are falling down

Ooh

Ooh

A belt to hold, Columbus too

Perimeters of nails

Perceived the mama’s golden touch

Good neighbors were we all

Ooh

Ooh

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Nora Summers – Summers, Gabriel and Leonie; Towns, Jeff (2014). Dylan Thomas and the Bohemians: The Photographs of Nora Summers. Cardigan: Parthian. pp. 66–81. ISBN 9781909844988., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=177933066