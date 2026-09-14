Barokke popklassieker du jour: A Child’s Christmas in Wales

A Child’s Christmas in Wales is gebaseerd op het gelijknamige korte verhaal/prozagedicht van Dylan Thomas. In het verhaal wordt de sprookjesachtige Kersttijd in een besneeuwd dorpje in Wales beschreven: One Christmas was so much like another, in those years around the sea-town corner now and out of all sound except the distant speaking of the voices I sometimes hear a moment before sleep, that I can never remember whether it snowed for six days and six nights when I was twelve or whether it snowed for twelve days and twelve nights when I was six.
Een plot is er niet, het verhaal is een aaneenrijging van anekdotes. Cale volgt het verhaal niet letterlijk, maar geeft in zijn song de feeërieke, nostalgische sfeer én de humor van het verhaal prachtig weer: Then wearily the footsteps worked/The hallelujah crowds/Too late, but wait the long-legged bait/Tripped uselessly around.
Het verhaal van Dylan Thomas vind je hier.
To Halloween we go
Ten murdered oranges bled on board ship
Lend comedy to shame
Seducing down the door
To saddle swords and meeting place
We have no place to go
The hallelujah crowds
Too late, but wait the long-legged bait
Tripped uselessly around
The prayers of all combined
Take down the flags of ownership
The walls are falling down
Ooh
Perimeters of nails
Perceived the mama’s golden touch
Good neighbors were we all
Ooh
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Nora Summers – Summers, Gabriel and Leonie; Towns, Jeff (2014). Dylan Thomas and the Bohemians: The Photographs of Nora Summers. Cardigan: Parthian. pp. 66–81. ISBN 9781909844988., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=177933066