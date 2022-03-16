Ballade du jour: The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald

Een ode van de Canadese troubadour Gordon Lightfoot aan de opvarenden van het vrachtschip Edmund Fitzgerald dat op 10 november 1975 tijdens een zware storm verging op Lake Superior. Lightfoot zelf beschouwt het als zijn beste song. Lightfoot worstelde lang met de tekst, omdat hij bang was de feiten niet goed op een rijtje te hebben. Uiteindelijk wist producer Lenny Waronker hem ervan te overtuigen dat hij gewoon moest doen waar hij goed in was: een verhaal vertellen. Of alle details klopten interesseerde volgens Waronker niemand iets, ook de nabestaanden van de verdronken opvarenden niet.



The legend lives on from the Chippewa on down

Of the big lake they called ‘Gitche Gumee’

The lake, it is said, never gives up her dead

When the skies of November turn gloomy

With a load of iron ore twenty-six thousand tons more

Than the Edmund Fitzgerald weighed empty.

That good ship and crew was a bone to be chewed

When the gales of November came early.

The ship was the pride of the American side

Coming back from some mill in Wisconsin

As the big freighters go, it was bigger than most

With a crew and good captain well seasoned

Concluding some terms with a couple of steel firms

When they left fully loaded for Cleveland

And later that night when the ship’s bell rang

Could it be the north wind they’d been feelin’?

The wind in the wire made a tattle-tale sound

And a wave broke over the railing

And every man knew, as the captain did too,

T’was the witch of November come stealin’.

The dawn came late and the breakfast had to wait

When the Gales of November came slashin’.

When afternoon came it was freezin’ rain

In the face of a hurricane west wind.

When suppertime came, the old cook came on deck sayin’.

Fellas, it’s too rough to feed ya.

At Seven P.M. a main hatchway caved in, he said

Fellas, it’s been good t’know ya

The captain wired in he had water comin’ in

And the big ship and crew was in peril.

And later that night when their lights went outta sight

Came the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.