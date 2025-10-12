We zijn in Austin, Texas aanbeland. En voordat hij Folsom en San Quentin bezocht en bezong was er deze van Johnny Cash, uit 1966
They had a warrant out for me all over the country
And I was trying to beat the raps in Idaho
I was breaking into a schoolhouse Sunday morning without warning
When I saw the sheriff coming for me slow from down below
His steel gray eyes were blazing when he saw me
His hand was on his gun when he rode up
He said you killed that woman I know you shot her why’d you do it
I’m taking you to Austin then I’m gonna lock you up
Well he tied me with a plow line the next morning
And he had me deep in Texas the next day
A crazy screaming lynch mob waited in the streets of Austin
But he put me in the jail house and he threw the key away
A jury found me guilty three months later
Twelve evil men with murder in their eyes
They even took me out
And said now show us where you killed her
And that wicked judge said
Now I here by sentence you to die
But here I am far away from Austin prison
My friend the jailer handed me a file
Now all I want between me
And there are a lot of friendly people
And miles and miles and miles
And miles and miles and miles and miles
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Heinrich Klaffs – https://www.flickr.com/photos/heiner1947/4399081211/in/faves-24788065@N02/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12514886