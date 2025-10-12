We zijn in Austin, Texas aanbeland. En voordat hij Folsom en San Quentin bezocht en bezong was er deze van Johnny Cash, uit 1966

They had a warrant out for me all over the country

And I was trying to beat the raps in Idaho

I was breaking into a schoolhouse Sunday morning without warning

When I saw the sheriff coming for me slow from down below

His steel gray eyes were blazing when he saw me

His hand was on his gun when he rode up

He said you killed that woman I know you shot her why’d you do it

I’m taking you to Austin then I’m gonna lock you up

Well he tied me with a plow line the next morning

And he had me deep in Texas the next day

A crazy screaming lynch mob waited in the streets of Austin

But he put me in the jail house and he threw the key away

A jury found me guilty three months later

Twelve evil men with murder in their eyes

They even took me out

And said now show us where you killed her

And that wicked judge said

Now I here by sentence you to die

But here I am far away from Austin prison

My friend the jailer handed me a file

Now all I want between me

And there are a lot of friendly people

And miles and miles and miles

And miles and miles and miles and miles

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Heinrich Klaffs – https://www.flickr.com/photos/heiner1947/4399081211/in/faves-24788065@N02/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12514886