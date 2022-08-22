Arkansas: What’d I say

De vermelding slaat nauwelijks ergens op, maar The Genius moet langskomen bij de rondgang langs de Staten, en beter dan met deze kan het eigenlijk niet.
Hey mama, don’t you treat me wrong
Come and love your daddy all night long
All right now, hey hey, all right
See the girl with the diamond ring
She knows how to shake that thing
All right now now now, hey hey, hey hey
Tell your mama, tell your pa
I’m gonna send you back to Arkansas
Oh yes, ma’am, you don’t do right, don’t do right
Ah, play it, boy
When you see me in misery
Come on baby, see about me
Now yeah, hey hey, all right
See the girl with the red dress on
She can do the Birdland all night long
Yeah yeah, what’d I say? All right
Well, tell me what’d I say, yeah
Tell me what’d I say right now
Tell me what’d I say
Tell me what’d I say right now
Tell me what’d I say
Tell me what’d I say
And I want to know
Baby, I want to know right now
And I want to know
Baby, I want to know right now, yeah
And I want to know
Baby, I want to know, yeah
Hey, don’t quit now! (Come on, honey)
Naw, I got, I uh-uh-uh, I’m (stop! stop! we’ll do it again)
Wait a minute, wait a minute, oh hold it! Hold it! Hold it!
Hey (hey) ho (ho) hey (hey) ho (ho) hey (hey) ho (ho) hey
One more time (just one more time)
Say it one more time right now (just one more time)
Say it one more time now (just one more time)
Say it one more time yeah (just one more time)
Say it one more time (just one more time)
Say it one more time (just one more time)
Hey (hey) ho (ho) hey (hey) ho (ho) hey (hey) ho (ho) hey
Ah! Make me feel so good (make me feel so good)
Make me feel so good now, yeah (make me feel so good)
Woah! Baby (make me feel so good)
Make me feel so good yeah (make me feel so good)
Make me feel so good (make me feel so good)
Make me feel so good yeah (make me feel so good)
Ah it’s all right (baby it’s all right)
Said it’s all right (baby it’s all right)
Said it’s all right (baby it’s all right)
Said it’s all right (baby it’s all right)
Said it’s all right (baby it’s all right)
Said it’s all right (baby it’s all right)
Woah! Shake that thing now (baby shake that thing)
Baby, shake that thing right now (baby shake that thing)
Baby, shake that thing (baby shake that thing)
Baby, shake that thing right now (baby shake that thing)
Baby, shake that thing (baby shake that thing)
Baby, shake that thing (baby shake that thing)
Woah! I feel all right now yeah (make me feel all right)
I feel all right now yeah (make me feel all right)
Woah! (make me feel all right)
I feel all right (make me feel all right)
I feel all right (make me feel all right)
I feel all right (make me feel all right)
What’d I say, Ray Charles, 1959
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Wikipedia