Arkansas: What’d I say

De vermelding slaat nauwelijks ergens op, maar The Genius moet langskomen bij de rondgang langs de Staten, en beter dan met deze kan het eigenlijk niet.

Hey mama, don’t you treat me wrong

Come and love your daddy all night long

All right now, hey hey, all right

See the girl with the diamond ring

She knows how to shake that thing

All right now now now, hey hey, hey hey

Tell your mama, tell your pa

I’m gonna send you back to Arkansas

Oh yes, ma’am, you don’t do right, don’t do right

Ah, play it, boy

When you see me in misery

Come on baby, see about me

Now yeah, hey hey, all right

See the girl with the red dress on

She can do the Birdland all night long

Yeah yeah, what’d I say? All right

Well, tell me what’d I say, yeah

Tell me what’d I say right now

Tell me what’d I say

Tell me what’d I say right now

Tell me what’d I say

Tell me what’d I say

And I want to know

Baby, I want to know right now

And I want to know

Baby, I want to know right now, yeah

And I want to know

Baby, I want to know, yeah

Hey, don’t quit now! (Come on, honey)

Naw, I got, I uh-uh-uh, I’m (stop! stop! we’ll do it again)

Wait a minute, wait a minute, oh hold it! Hold it! Hold it!

Hey (hey) ho (ho) hey (hey) ho (ho) hey (hey) ho (ho) hey

One more time (just one more time)

Say it one more time right now (just one more time)

Say it one more time now (just one more time)

Say it one more time yeah (just one more time)

Say it one more time (just one more time)

Say it one more time (just one more time)

Hey (hey) ho (ho) hey (hey) ho (ho) hey (hey) ho (ho) hey

Ah! Make me feel so good (make me feel so good)

Make me feel so good now, yeah (make me feel so good)

Woah! Baby (make me feel so good)

Make me feel so good yeah (make me feel so good)

Make me feel so good (make me feel so good)

Make me feel so good yeah (make me feel so good)

Ah it’s all right (baby it’s all right)

Said it’s all right (baby it’s all right)

Said it’s all right (baby it’s all right)

Said it’s all right (baby it’s all right)

Said it’s all right (baby it’s all right)

Said it’s all right (baby it’s all right)

Woah! Shake that thing now (baby shake that thing)

Baby, shake that thing right now (baby shake that thing)

Baby, shake that thing (baby shake that thing)

Baby, shake that thing right now (baby shake that thing)

Baby, shake that thing (baby shake that thing)

Baby, shake that thing (baby shake that thing)

Woah! I feel all right now yeah (make me feel all right)

I feel all right now yeah (make me feel all right)

Woah! (make me feel all right)

I feel all right (make me feel all right)

I feel all right (make me feel all right)

I feel all right (make me feel all right)



What’d I say, Ray Charles, 1959

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Wikipedia