Apocalyptische klassieker du jour: Niemandswasser

Naar het schijnt geïnspireerd door het gelijknamige korte verhaal van Robert Aickmann, waarmee het in elk geval de apocalyptische sfeer deelt. Tijdens het schrijven van de songs voor Sleep Has His House, het album waar Niemandswasser oorspronkelijk op verscheen, overleed David Tibet’s vader onverwacht, wat de sfeer van het album sterk beïnvloedde. De muziek is statig, gedragen en in mineur.

Muzikaal is Sleep Has His House (opzettelijk) niet erg gevarieerd, je moet echt in een specifieke stemming zijn om het album te kunnen waarderen. Melancholieke trancemuziek die je het beste op een herfstige avond kunt beluisteren terwijl de wind om het huis huilt.



I have to say

I have to see

The twilight moonlit

The houses on hills

All appear so blind

At night

The webs that bind them

To the skies

Are golden, sparkling

With blood and dust

The angelic motes

On beams of blood

Dance

At night

The trees turn under the rain

Pan lies dead

From rut to rot

I saw the lighthouses all fall

Small angels hold parasols

And point to other skies

The clacking on the fence

Is long and loud

The noise of the fingers

Crack in my head

Behind my eyes

Between the bloodwalls

That line the streets and the skulls

Forever

The bonewhite temple

Letters piling up

Unanswered stars yawning together

You may have this gift from me

And i will send you nothing

From what i see

(And i see all)

The green is going

Black peter arises

With his sack chock full of tricks

(And none of them eternal)

Black peter arises

With his bag of blood

(And none of this runs eternal)

Black peter arises

And he smiles

White teeth cap over the blackened stumps

All the kings of all particular times

Have passed away

And lie in gutters

Pretty as pink

I thought that i had seen

Some bright new dawn

The children all laid down and smiled

The fires no longer smold and dullied

I watched the trash

That covered this world

Swimming in farces

In mud and in blood

Without a care in the world

The corpses are piled up almost to heaven

Chuckling or smiling

And rubbing their hands

Without a care in the world

And so we all lie dozing under the sun

Images of banality flick past our eyes

As we bask in this paradise

Littered around us

Books of religion covering my feet

And i haven′t the time for a word

But still i see cottages covered in honeysuckle

The dovecots so full of the Birds in their thousands

The cats lap at cream in their pussyland dream

And they haven’t a care in the world

And then it shines

We′re all dust

I drop the compasss and point out the pole

And then it shines

We’re all dust

So wait for me at niemandswasser

As i watch the flowers bloom

And trail the horseflies as they scream

The songs we’ll never know:

It shines:

That we′re all dust

It shines:

We′re all dust

We’re all dust

