Apocalyptische klassieker du jour: Before The Deluge

Before the Deluge beschrijft de desillusie van de vroege jaren ’70, toen het idealisme van de Woodstockgeneratie plaats maakte voor berusting. Browne hangt niet de moralist uit, wat de song saai en voorspelbaar zou maken. Hij beschrijft het punt waarin idealisme plaatsmaakt voor ‘realisme’, wat me een vrijwel universele menselijke ervaring lijkt te zijn. Het morele oordeel wordt overgelaten aan de luisteraar: delft idealisme onvermijdelijk het onderspit in de confrontatie met de brute realiteit of moeten we juist “the light that’s lost within us” koesteren en bewaken?



Some of them were dreamers

And some of them were fools

Who were making plans and thinking of the future

With the energy of the innocent

They were gathering the tools

They would need to make their journey back to nature

While the sand slipped through the opening

And their hands reached for the golden ring

With their hearts they turned to each other’s hearts for refuge

In the troubled years that came before the deluge[Verse 2]

Some of them knew pleasure

Some of them knew pain

And for some of them it was only the moment that mattered

And on the brave and crazy wings of youth

They went flying around in the rain

And their feathers once so fine grew torn and tattered

And in the end they traded their tired wings

For the resignation that living brings

And exchanged love’s bright and fragile glow for the glitter and the rouge

Now let the music keep our spirits high

And let the buildings keep our children dry

Let creation reveal its secrets by and by, by and by

When the light that’s lost within us reaches the sky

[Verse 3]

Some of them were angry

At the way the earth was abused

By the men who learned how to forge her beauty into power

And they struggled to protect her from them

Only to be confused

By the magnitude of her fury in the final hour

And when the sand was gone and the time arrived

In the naked dawn only a few survived

And in attempts to understand a thing so simple and so huge

Believed that they were meant to live after the deluge[Chorus]

Now let the music keep our spirits high

Let the buildings keep our children dry

Let creation reveal its secrets by and by, by and by

When the light that’s lost within us reaches the sky

Uitgelichte afbeelding: De Stones op Altamont, vaak gezien als het symbolische einde van de sixties – By Associated Press – https://newsroom.ap.org/editorial-photos-videos/detail?itemid=e6030ce8701b48ac94d3ce4fdd16e5d1&mediatype=photo, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=76422551