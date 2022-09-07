Apocalypse 22: nieuw hitterecord in Sacramento, Californië

In Sacramento, Californië, steeg de temperatuur gisteren tot de recordhoogte van 46,7 graden Celsius, ruim 1 graad boven het oude record van 45,5 C.

Let wel: dat oude record werd gemeten op 17 juli, de heetste tijd van het jaar. In september is de temperatuur nog nooit boven de 110°F (43,3°C) uitgekomen. Dat is geen verschil, maar een ongekende kloof.

Here's one way to visualize just how extreme this CA heatwave is – Sacramento has a GHCN station with data back to 1877.

In these 145 years, Sacramento never recorded a September temperature at/above 110F. Today's all-time record heat also broke the Sept record by a big margin! https://t.co/WuFIca1PaO pic.twitter.com/4mskFqY4l8

