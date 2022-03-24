Anonymous zegt Russische Centrale Bank gehackt te hebben

FWIW: het hackerscollectief Anonymous zegt de Russische Centrale Bank gehackt te hebben. De gehackte files worden vandaag of morgen gepubliceerd. Of de hacks veel interessants hebben opgeleverd is natuurlijk even afwachten.

Anonymous hacks Russia’s Central Bank and more than 35,000 files will be exposed in 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/0VUhqVmo89 — Anonymous (@LatestAnonPress) March 23, 2022



