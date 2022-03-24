Anonymous zegt Russische Centrale Bank gehackt te hebben

Nieuwsredactie

FWIW: het hackerscollectief Anonymous zegt de Russische Centrale Bank gehackt te hebben. De gehackte files worden vandaag of morgen gepubliceerd. Of de hacks veel interessants hebben opgeleverd is natuurlijk even afwachten. 


Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Vincent Diamante – originally posted to Flickr as Anonymous at Scientology in Los Angeles, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3809416

 

