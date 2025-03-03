Eergisteren is R&B-zangeres Angie Stone bij een auto-ongeluk om het leven gekomen. @dadaland die het bericht doorgaf kiest dit nummer uit Stone’s repertoire.
Same old story is back again
She’s not a lover, she’s just a friend
I’m sick and tired for you to blame on me
Now you think it’s funny
Now you wanna spend your money on girls
But you forgot when you were down
That I was around
Call my lover, hang up, call again
What in the world is happening
Listen in, but don’t yell at me
Isn’t it ironic all you wanna do is smoke chronic
Boy, you forgot when you were down
Who was around
Refrein- I can’t eat, I can’t sleep anymore
Waiting for love to walk through the door
I wish I didn’t miss you anymore
Memories don’t live like people do
I’m sick for ever believing you
Wish you’d bring back the man I knew
Was good to me, oh Lord
Everytime you say you’re coming
Boy, you disappoint me, honey
How well you forgot when you were down
And I was around
Refrein
Refrein
One of these days, it’s gonna happen to you
Missing a love like I’m missing you, babe yeah yeah
One of these days, when your dreams come true
That’s the one that’s gonna do it to you
Oh oh oh, yeah, yeah, yeah yeah yeah yeah
Refrein
Wish I didn’t miss you
Zij ruste in vrede.
