Eergisteren is R&B-zangeres Angie Stone bij een auto-ongeluk om het leven gekomen. @dadaland die het bericht doorgaf kiest dit nummer uit Stone’s repertoire.

Same old story is back again

She’s not a lover, she’s just a friend

I’m sick and tired for you to blame on me

Now you think it’s funny

Now you wanna spend your money on girls

But you forgot when you were down

That I was around

Call my lover, hang up, call again

What in the world is happening

Listen in, but don’t yell at me

Isn’t it ironic all you wanna do is smoke chronic

Boy, you forgot when you were down

Who was around

Refrein- I can’t eat, I can’t sleep anymore

Waiting for love to walk through the door

I wish I didn’t miss you anymore

Memories don’t live like people do

I’m sick for ever believing you

Wish you’d bring back the man I knew

Was good to me, oh Lord

Everytime you say you’re coming

Boy, you disappoint me, honey

How well you forgot when you were down

And I was around

Refrein

Refrein

One of these days, it’s gonna happen to you

Missing a love like I’m missing you, babe yeah yeah

One of these days, when your dreams come true

That’s the one that’s gonna do it to you

Oh oh oh, yeah, yeah, yeah yeah yeah yeah

Refrein



Wish I didn’t miss you

Zij ruste in vrede.

