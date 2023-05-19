Andy Rourke overleden

Basgitarist Andy Rourke van The Smiths is op 59-jarige leeftijd overleden aan alvleesklierkanker. Dat heeft gitarist Johnny Marr vandaag bekend gemaakt op Twitter.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer.

Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.

We request privacy at this sad time pic.twitter.com/KNehQxXoFz — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) May 19, 2023



The Smiths worden vaak in de categorie ‘post-punk’ ingedeeld, maar de band had aanmerkelijk meer gemeen met The Beatles dan met The Cure of Siouxsie & The Banshees. Heaven knows i’m miserable now is een fraai voorbeeld van de combinatie van intelligente teksten met catchy tunes die The Smiths in de jaren ’80 tot de misschien wel grootste Britse band maakte. Mooiste regel: I was looking for a job and then I found a job/And heaven knows I’m miserable now.

[Verse 1]

I was happy in the haze of a drunken hour

But heaven knows I’m miserable now

I was looking for a job and then I found a job

And heaven knows I’m miserable now

[Refrain 1]

In my life, why do I give valuable time

To people who don’t care if I live or die?

[Verse 2]

Two lovers entwined pass me by

And heaven knows I’m miserable now

I was looking for a job and then I found a job

And heaven knows I’m miserable now

[Refrain 1]

In my life, oh, why do I give valuable time

To people who don’t care if I live or die?

[Verse 3]

What she asked of me at the end of the day

Caligula would have blushed

“Oh, you’ve been in the house too long”, she said

And I naturally fled

[Refrain 2]

In my life, why do I smile

At people who I’d much rather kick in the eye?

[Verse 4]

I was happy in the haze of a drunken hour

But heaven knows I’m miserable now

“Oh, you’ve been in the house too long”, she said

And I naturally fled

[Refrain 1]

In my life, oh, why do I give valuable time

To people who don’t care if I live or die?

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door luciane gomes – Andy Rourke, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6046698