Alsjeblieft, geef me drank

Eurovisie, het grootste feest was altijd het commentaar van Terry Wogan, die onbeschaamd liet weten wat hij van het overgrote deel van het aanbod vond. `I really need a drink.` Maar ja, dat doe je niet bij het presenteren.

Zijn opvolger Graham Norton is lichter ironisch, vraagt in ieder geval niet om drank.

Waarom de BBC al zo lang Ieren inhuurt voor de verslaggeving van het Eurovisie Songfestival is dan weer een vraag.

Stay away from me everybody, ‘cause I’m in my sin

I said, stay away from me everybody, ‘cause I’m in my sin

You know I’m beggin’ you, somebody give me my gin

Stay away from me, unless you wanta big fight

Stay away from me everybody, unless you wanta get involved in a fight

I’ll fight the army and the Royal navy if I don’t get some gin tonight

Hey, when I’m feeling high, everythings all right

Hey, when I’m feelin’ high, everything is really all right

Gin is gonna be my wife for the rest of my life

Give me my gin

I can get a drink of gin, well, almost any old time

I can get myself a drink of gin, yeah

Yeah, well, almost any old time

If I can’t get myself a drink of gin

I guess I’ll have to settle for red wine

I said stay away from me, unless you wanta start a fight

Yeah, stay away from me everybody unless you wanta start a big fight

I’ll fight the army and the navy if I don’t get myself some gin tonight

Now now now, listen to me baby, hey, stay away from me everybody, ‘cause I’m in my sin

Whoa, stay away from me everybody, ‘cause I’m in the sin baby

I’ll fight the army and the navy

Somebody, somewhere, give me my gin

En dan doe ik schaamteloos de versie die ik het eerst heb leren kennen, Amen Corner, nazomer 1967.



Gin house blues

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Alexander Williams – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=61575810