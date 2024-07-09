Alles loopt goed af

Zondag is Joe Egan, met Gerry Rafferty de kern van Stealers Wheel, overleden. Reden om deze twee op te zetten, die bij de zomer van 1973 horen, passend in deze dagen.
Well, I don’t know why I came here tonight
I got the feeling that something ain’t right
I’m so scared in case I fall off my chair
And I’m wondering how I’ll get down the stairs
Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right
Here I am, stuck in the middle with you
Yes, I’m stuck in the middle with you
And I’m wondering what it is I should do
It’s so hard to keep this smile from my face
Losing control, yeah, I’m all over the place
Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right
Here I am, stuck in the middle with you
Well, you started off with nothing
And you’re proud that you’re a self-made man
And your friends they all come crawlin’
Slap you on the back and say, “Please, please”
Trying to make some sense of it all
But I can see it makes no sense at all
Is it cool to go to sleep on the floor?
Well, I don’t think I can take anymore
Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right
Here I am, stuck in the middle with you
Well, you started out with nothing
And you’re proud that you’re a self-made man
And your friends they all come crawlin’
Slap you on the back and say, “Please, please”
Yeah, I don’t know why I came here tonight
I got the feeling that something ain’t right
I’m so scared in case I fall off my chair
And I’m wondering how I’ll get down the stairs
Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right
Here I am, stuck in the middle with you
Yes, I’m stuck in the middle with you
Stuck in the middle with you
Here I am, stuck in the middle with you
Stuck in the middle with you
Everyone’s agreed that everything will turn out fine
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By AVRO – FTA001017636 016 con.png Beeld En Geluid Wiki – Gallerie: Toppop 1973, CC BY-SA 3.0 nl, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17901234