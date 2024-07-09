Alles loopt goed af

Zondag is Joe Egan, met Gerry Rafferty de kern van Stealers Wheel, overleden. Reden om deze twee op te zetten, die bij de zomer van 1973 horen, passend in deze dagen.

Well, I don’t know why I came here tonight

I got the feeling that something ain’t right

I’m so scared in case I fall off my chair

And I’m wondering how I’ll get down the stairs

Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right

Here I am, stuck in the middle with you

Yes, I’m stuck in the middle with you

And I’m wondering what it is I should do

It’s so hard to keep this smile from my face

Losing control, yeah, I’m all over the place

Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right

Here I am, stuck in the middle with you

Well, you started off with nothing

And you’re proud that you’re a self-made man

And your friends they all come crawlin’

Slap you on the back and say, “Please, please”

Trying to make some sense of it all

But I can see it makes no sense at all

Is it cool to go to sleep on the floor?

Well, I don’t think I can take anymore

Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right

Here I am, stuck in the middle with you

Well, you started out with nothing

And you’re proud that you’re a self-made man

And your friends they all come crawlin’

Slap you on the back and say, “Please, please”

Yeah, I don’t know why I came here tonight

I got the feeling that something ain’t right

I’m so scared in case I fall off my chair

And I’m wondering how I’ll get down the stairs

Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right

Here I am, stuck in the middle with you

Yes, I’m stuck in the middle with you

Stuck in the middle with you

Here I am, stuck in the middle with you



Stuck in the middle with you



Everyone’s agreed that everything will turn out fine

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By AVRO – FTA001017636 016 con.png Beeld En Geluid Wiki – Gallerie: Toppop 1973, CC BY-SA 3.0 nl, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17901234