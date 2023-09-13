Alleen de aarde blijft bestaan

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Laat dat ons niet weerhouden te strijden tegen de uitroeiing.

The old man said
The earth only endures
You spoke truly
You were right

The old man said
The earth only endures
You spoke truly
You were right

Only the mountains live forever
Only the earth endures
Only the earth endures
Only the earth endures
Only the earth endures

The old man said
The earth only endures
You spoke truly
You were right
You were right
You were right


The earth only endures, The Waterbiys, 1984

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Original photography by Meut. – http://photos.groups.yahoo.com/group/thewaterboys, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=389111

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)