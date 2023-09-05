Al de liefde van de wereld

Uit de laatste dagen van de Radio London Fab Forty, West Coast Consortium met een single die verder spoorloos is verzwonden. Producer: Jack Dorsey. Dat is noch de broer van Tommy, die zelf een swingorkest had, noch de baas achter bepaalde sociale media.



Some other someday

De band liet later de eerste twee delen vanzijn naam vallen, werd kortweg Consortium. Onder die naam hadden ze een hitje. Nou vooruit, doen we die ook nog even.

Baby, you bring out the sweet in life

You got everything I need

All the love in the world I would give

All the love in the world just to love you

Baby, you give the sun reason to shine

You make this life about a dream

All the love in the world I would give

All the love in the world just to love you

All the love in the world

All the love in the world

I give a love for you to stay with me

I give my life to find a way

To make our love last longer

To make the love life stronger

To make it clean in every way

Baby, you bring out the sweet in life

You got everything I need

All the love in the world I would give

All the love in the world just to love you

All the love in the world

All the love in the world

I give a love for you to stay with me

(All the love in the world)

I give my life to find a way

(All the love in the world)

To make our love last longer

(All the love in the world)

To make the love life stronger

(All the love in the world)

To make it clean in every way

(All the love in the world)

I give a love for you to stay with me

(All the love in the world)

I give my life to find a way

(All the love in the world)



All the love in the world, 1969

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: videostill