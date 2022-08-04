Afzeikklassieker du jour: Florida Man

Florida is de laatste staat van de VS waar ik zou willen wonen. Het is er heet, de zon staat er altijd hoog aan de hemel en áls het dan een keertje regent verzuipt iedereen. Tot overmaat van ramp is Ron DeSantis er gouverneur, dus de meeste inwoners deugen ook al niet.
Volgens Blue Öyster Cult is de onprettige gekte van de inwoners van de Sunshine State eenvoudig te verklaren. Toen de eerste conquistador in Florida landde, werd hij vervloekt door een medicijnman van de Seminolen. Daarna is het nooit meer goed gekomen. Waarvan acte.
Should you settle down in the Sunshine State
You should know of its tangled fate
How the conquistador came to Florida
Long before it had a name
The medicine man of the Seminole
Knelt by the sacred flame, and cursed the soul
Of the conquistador
And his son, and his sons, and the young ones…
Of the Florida Man
Florida Man (Florida Man)
Florida Man (Florida Man)
Florida Man (Florida Man)
Florida Man
Down at the mall, where the boas crawl
Ted makes love to a concrete wall
His brother Red said his Uncle Ned
Found Elvis in a loaf of bread
(Florida Man!)
High on meth there’s little Beth
The neighbor’s cat is on her breath
(Florida Man!)
Dan dreams he’s got red wings of fire
He’s waking an’ shaking on a power wire
Florida Man (Florida Man)
(He’s cursed)
Florida Man (Florida Man)
Florida Man (Florida Man)
Florida Man
Slim sees his face on a moonlit wave
He grabs a shovel, and digs his own grave
(Florida Man!)
Lee hates plate glass, he drives right through it
Said Alice’s caterpillar made him do it
(Florida Man!)
A Miami nurse snatches a purse
And drives down the freeway in reverse
(Florida Man!)
Phil asks the cops to test his drugs
After they find him hiding under a rug
Florida Man (Florida Man)
Florida Man (Florida Man)
(He’s cursed)
Florida Man (Florida Man)
Florida Man
Don’t you laugh, it could be you
The Florida curse always comes true
You can jeer but you don’t understand
Any fragile soul can be a Florida Man
Een alligator in de Everglades. Zo ongeveer het enige in Florida dat de moeite waard is – By Averette – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4274943