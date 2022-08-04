Afzeikklassieker du jour: Florida Man

Florida is de laatste staat van de VS waar ik zou willen wonen. Het is er heet, de zon staat er altijd hoog aan de hemel en áls het dan een keertje regent verzuipt iedereen. Tot overmaat van ramp is Ron DeSantis er gouverneur, dus de meeste inwoners deugen ook al niet.

Volgens Blue Öyster Cult is de onprettige gekte van de inwoners van de Sunshine State eenvoudig te verklaren. Toen de eerste conquistador in Florida landde, werd hij vervloekt door een medicijnman van de Seminolen. Daarna is het nooit meer goed gekomen. Waarvan acte.

Should you settle down in the Sunshine State

You should know of its tangled fate

How the conquistador came to Florida

Long before it had a name

The medicine man of the Seminole

Knelt by the sacred flame, and cursed the soul

Of the conquistador

And his son, and his sons, and the young ones…

Of the Florida Man

Florida Man (Florida Man)

Florida Man (Florida Man)

Florida Man (Florida Man)

Florida Man

Down at the mall, where the boas crawl

Ted makes love to a concrete wall

His brother Red said his Uncle Ned

Found Elvis in a loaf of bread

(Florida Man!)

High on meth there’s little Beth

The neighbor’s cat is on her breath

(Florida Man!)

Dan dreams he’s got red wings of fire

He’s waking an’ shaking on a power wire

Florida Man (Florida Man)

(He’s cursed)

Florida Man (Florida Man)

Florida Man (Florida Man)

Florida Man

Slim sees his face on a moonlit wave

He grabs a shovel, and digs his own grave

(Florida Man!)

Lee hates plate glass, he drives right through it

Said Alice’s caterpillar made him do it

(Florida Man!)

A Miami nurse snatches a purse

And drives down the freeway in reverse

(Florida Man!)

Phil asks the cops to test his drugs

After they find him hiding under a rug

Florida Man (Florida Man)

Florida Man (Florida Man)

(He’s cursed)

Florida Man (Florida Man)

Florida Man

Don’t you laugh, it could be you

The Florida curse always comes true

You can jeer but you don’t understand

Any fragile soul can be a Florida Man

Een alligator in de Everglades. Zo ongeveer het enige in Florida dat de moeite waard is – By Averette – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4274943