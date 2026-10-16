Voor de verandering eens een wat optimisme, al ontbreekt het escapisme dat zo kenmerkend was voor de late jaren ’60 en de vroege jaren ’70 niet (Come away, come away, if you’re going/Leave the sinking ship behind).

John Fogerty schreef Up Around The Bend als reactie – of vervolg – op Run Through The Jungle, waarin de VS werd afgeschilderd als een jungle waarin 200 miljoen gewelddadige gekken rondlopen die bereid zijn om het minste of geringste het vuur te openen op hun buren (Two hundred million guns are loaded/Satan cries, “Take aim”).

Up Around The Bend kan misschien het beste gelezen worden als een oproep de stad te verlaten en een beter leven op te bouwen op het geïdealiseerde platteland (Hitch a ride to the end of the highway/Where the neons turn to wood). Nogal naïef, maar destijds een populair thema. De riff is natuurlijk klassiek.

[Verse 1] There’s a place up ahead, and I’m goin’

Just as fast as my feet can fly

Come away, come away if you’re goin’

Leave the sinkin’ ship behind

[Chorus]

Come on the risin’ wind

We’re goin’ up around the bend

Ooh!

[Verse 2]

Bring a song and a smile for the banjo

Better get while the getting’s good

Hitch a ride to the end of the highway

Where the neons turn to wood

[Chorus]

Come on the risin’ wind

We’re goin’ up around the bend

Ooh!

[Verse 3]

You can ponder perpetual motion

Fix your mind on a crystal day

Always time for good conversation

There’s an ear for what you say

[Chorus]

Come on the risin’ wind

We’re goin’ up around the bend

Yeah!

[Guitar Solo]

Ooh!

[Verse 4]

Catch a ride to the end of the highway

And we’ll meet by the big red tree

There’s a place up ahead, and I’m goin’

Come along, come along with me

[Chorus]

Come on the risin’ wind

We’re goin’ up around the bend

Yeah!

[Outro]

Doo, doo, doo-doo

Doo, doo, doo-doo, hmm

Doo, doo, doo

Doo, doo, doo-doo, yeah

Doo, doo, doo-doo

Doo, doo, doo, doo, alright

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By chensiyuan, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11717485