Voor de verandering eens een wat optimisme, al ontbreekt het escapisme dat zo kenmerkend was voor de late jaren ’60 en de vroege jaren ’70 niet (Come away, come away, if you’re going/Leave the sinking ship behind).
John Fogerty schreef Up Around The Bend als reactie – of vervolg – op Run Through The Jungle, waarin de VS werd afgeschilderd als een jungle waarin 200 miljoen gewelddadige gekken rondlopen die bereid zijn om het minste of geringste het vuur te openen op hun buren (Two hundred million guns are loaded/Satan cries, “Take aim”).
Up Around The Bend kan misschien het beste gelezen worden als een oproep de stad te verlaten en een beter leven op te bouwen op het geïdealiseerde platteland (Hitch a ride to the end of the highway/Where the neons turn to wood). Nogal naïef, maar destijds een populair thema. De riff is natuurlijk klassiek.
[Verse 1]
There’s a place up ahead, and I’m goin’
Just as fast as my feet can fly
Come away, come away if you’re goin’
Leave the sinkin’ ship behind
[Chorus]
Come on the risin’ wind
We’re goin’ up around the bend
Ooh!
[Verse 2]
Bring a song and a smile for the banjo
Better get while the getting’s good
Hitch a ride to the end of the highway
Where the neons turn to wood
[Chorus]
Come on the risin’ wind
We’re goin’ up around the bend
Ooh!
[Verse 3]
You can ponder perpetual motion
Fix your mind on a crystal day
Always time for good conversation
There’s an ear for what you say
[Chorus]
Come on the risin’ wind
We’re goin’ up around the bend
Yeah!
[Guitar Solo]
Ooh!
[Verse 4]
Catch a ride to the end of the highway
And we’ll meet by the big red tree
There’s a place up ahead, and I’m goin’
Come along, come along with me
[Chorus]
Come on the risin’ wind
We’re goin’ up around the bend
Yeah!
[Outro]
Doo, doo, doo-doo
Doo, doo, doo-doo, hmm
Doo, doo, doo
Doo, doo, doo-doo, yeah
Doo, doo, doo-doo
Doo, doo, doo, doo, alright
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By chensiyuan, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11717485