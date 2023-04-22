Toon me de hemel en sla de deur dicht

Everything But The Girl is weer bijeen. Nou ja, ze zijn al die tijd getrouwd gebleven, maar samen een plaat maken?
Maar die “nieuwe jazzo’s” van toen, wat een weemoed eigenlijk.
If you ever feel the time to drop me a loving line
Maybe you should just think twice
I don’t wait around on your advice
You tell me I can go this far, but no more
Try to show me heaven and then slam the door
You offer shelter at a price much too dear
And your kind of love’s the kind that soon disappears
So don’t brag how you have changed
And everything’s been rearranged
I thought all that was over and done
But I still get the same from Each and Everyone
Being kind is just a way to keep me under your thumb
And I can cry because that’s something we’ve always done
You tell me I’m free of the past now and all those lies
Then offer me the same thing in a different guise
Each and everyone, 1984
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Elena Torre – con i mitici everything but the girl, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6216863