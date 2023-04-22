Toon me de hemel en sla de deur dicht

Everything But The Girl is weer bijeen. Nou ja, ze zijn al die tijd getrouwd gebleven, maar samen een plaat maken?

Maar die “nieuwe jazzo’s” van toen, wat een weemoed eigenlijk.

If you ever feel the time to drop me a loving line

Maybe you should just think twice

I don’t wait around on your advice

You tell me I can go this far, but no more

Try to show me heaven and then slam the door

You offer shelter at a price much too dear

And your kind of love’s the kind that soon disappears

So don’t brag how you have changed

And everything’s been rearranged

I thought all that was over and done

But I still get the same from Each and Everyone

Being kind is just a way to keep me under your thumb

And I can cry because that’s something we’ve always done

You tell me I’m free of the past now and all those lies

Then offer me the same thing in a different guise



Each and everyone, 1984

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Elena Torre – con i mitici everything but the girl, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6216863