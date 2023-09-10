Rockabillyklassieker du jour: Queen of Hearts

Queen of Hearts werd geschreven door Hank DeVito, de pedal steel gitarist van de Hot Band, Emmylou Harris begeleidingsband. Harris zette de song nooit op de plaat. Dave Edmunds bereikte met zijn versie in 1979 de elfde plek op de Britse hitparade. Edmunds’ platenmaatschappij weigerde om God mag weten wat voor reden de song in de VS op de markt te brengen, een omissie waarvan Harris-kloon Juice Newton een paar jaar later dankbaar gebruik maakte. Haar vrijwel identieke versie bereikte in 1981 de tweede plaats op de Billboard hot 100.

Midnight, I’m a-waiting on the 1205

Hoping it’ll take me just a little farther down the line

Moonlight, you’re just a heartache in disguise

Won’t you keep my heart from breaking

If it’s only for a very short time

Playing with the Queen of Hearts knowing it ain’t really smart

The joker ain’t the only fool who’ll do anything for you

Laying out another lie, thinking about a life of crime

That’s what I’ll have to do to keep me away from you

Baby, it makes me feel so bad

Why is everybody telling everybody what you have done

And baby, I know it makes you sad

But when they’re handing out the heartaches

You know you got to have you some

Playing with the Queen of Hearts knowing it ain’t really smart

The joker ain’t the only fool who’ll do anything for you

Laying out another lie, thinking about a life of crime

That’s what I’ll have to do to keep me away from you

Lovers, I know you’ve had a few

You hide your heart beneath the covers

And you tell ‘em they’re the only one

And others know what I’m going through

It’s so hard to be a lover

When you say you only do it for fun

Playing with the Queen of Hearts knowing it ain’t really smart

The joker ain’t the only fool who’ll do anything for you

Laying out another lie, thinking about a life of crime

That’s what I’ll have to do to keep me away from you

To keep me away from you

To keep me away from you

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By J. Åman – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5609252