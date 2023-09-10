Rockabillyklassieker du jour: Queen of Hearts

Queen of Hearts werd geschreven door Hank DeVito, de pedal steel gitarist van de Hot Band, Emmylou Harris begeleidingsband. Harris zette de song nooit op de plaat. Dave Edmunds bereikte met zijn versie in 1979 de elfde plek op de Britse hitparade. Edmunds’ platenmaatschappij weigerde om God mag weten wat voor reden de song in de VS op de markt te brengen, een omissie waarvan Harris-kloon Juice Newton een paar jaar later dankbaar gebruik maakte. Haar vrijwel identieke versie bereikte in 1981 de tweede plaats op de Billboard hot 100.
Midnight, I’m a-waiting on the 1205
Hoping it’ll take me just a little farther down the line
Moonlight, you’re just a heartache in disguise
Won’t you keep my heart from breaking
If it’s only for a very short time
Playing with the Queen of Hearts knowing it ain’t really smart
The joker ain’t the only fool who’ll do anything for you
Laying out another lie, thinking about a life of crime
That’s what I’ll have to do to keep me away from you
Baby, it makes me feel so bad
Why is everybody telling everybody what you have done
And baby, I know it makes you sad
But when they’re handing out the heartaches
You know you got to have you some
Playing with the Queen of Hearts knowing it ain’t really smart
The joker ain’t the only fool who’ll do anything for you
Laying out another lie, thinking about a life of crime
That’s what I’ll have to do to keep me away from you
Lovers, I know you’ve had a few
You hide your heart beneath the covers
And you tell ‘em they’re the only one
And others know what I’m going through
It’s so hard to be a lover
When you say you only do it for fun
Playing with the Queen of Hearts knowing it ain’t really smart
The joker ain’t the only fool who’ll do anything for you
Laying out another lie, thinking about a life of crime
That’s what I’ll have to do to keep me away from you
To keep me away from you
To keep me away from you
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By J. Åman – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5609252