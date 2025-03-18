Opmerkelijk, nietwaar, hoe die zich noemende “patriotten” de soft power van een naar buiten tredend radiostation afschaffen. De PVV de Nederlandse Wereldomroep, de Trumpbende de Voice of America en Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.
Dat komt nooit meer terug…
R.E.M., 1983
Decide yourself if radio’s gonna stay
Reason it could polish up the gray
Put that, put that, put that up your wall
That this isn’t country at all
Radio station decide yourself
Keep me out of country and the word
Wheel of fortune’s leading us absurd
Push that, push that, push that to the floor
That this isn’t nothing at all
Straight off the boat, where to go
Calling out in transit
Calling out in transit
Radio Free Europe (Radio)
Decide defy the media too fast
Instead of pushing palaces to fall
Put that, put that, put that up your wall
That this isn’t fortunate at all
Radio station decide yourself
We’re calling out in transit
Calling out in transit
Radio Free Europe (Radio)
Decide yourself come in on a boat
Media’s too fast
Keep me out of country and the word
Disappointment into us absurd
Straight off the boat, where to go
Calling out in transit
Calling out in transit
Radio Free Europe
Radio Free Europe
Calling out in transit
Calling out in transit
Radio Free Europe
Radio Free Europe
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Stefano – https://www.flickr.com/photos/scaccia/39502717/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=84535195