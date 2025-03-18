Opmerkelijk, nietwaar, hoe die zich noemende “patriotten” de soft power van een naar buiten tredend radiostation afschaffen. De PVV de Nederlandse Wereldomroep, de Trumpbende de Voice of America en Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Dat komt nooit meer terug…

R.E.M., 1983

Decide yourself if radio’s gonna stay

Reason it could polish up the gray

Put that, put that, put that up your wall

That this isn’t country at all

Radio station decide yourself

Keep me out of country and the word

Wheel of fortune’s leading us absurd

Push that, push that, push that to the floor

That this isn’t nothing at all

Straight off the boat, where to go

Calling out in transit

Calling out in transit

Radio Free Europe (Radio)

Decide defy the media too fast

Instead of pushing palaces to fall

Put that, put that, put that up your wall

That this isn’t fortunate at all

Radio station decide yourself

We’re calling out in transit

Calling out in transit

Radio Free Europe (Radio)

Decide yourself come in on a boat

Media’s too fast

Keep me out of country and the word

Disappointment into us absurd

Straight off the boat, where to go

Calling out in transit

Calling out in transit

Radio Free Europe

Radio Free Europe

Calling out in transit

Calling out in transit

Radio Free Europe

Radio Free Europe

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Stefano – https://www.flickr.com/photos/scaccia/39502717/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=84535195