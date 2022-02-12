Protestsong du jour: The Voice That Lives Inside You

The Voice That Lives Inside You – weer een lied van de onvolprezen Leon Rosselson, hier door Peter Storm gespeeld, gezongen en opgenomen op 12 februari, in Hedgehog’s Hole, Tilburg.

Het origineel is prachtig. Daar zingt een koortje meerstemmig, met begeleiding van een accordeon als ik me niet vergis. Peter heeft er de hoofdmelodie uit gedestilleerd, die gezongen, en er een gitaarpartij achter gemaakt – of ervoor, als je afgaat op de geluidsbalans…

Peter is van plan meer songs van Leon Rosselson op te nemen en naar buiten te brengen. De liedjes van Rosselson zijn heilzaam, juist in barre tijden als deze.

When you’re new in the world, you’ve a dream that is wild,

And they tame you and mould you, ’til one day, behold,

You’re obedient soldiers, commuters, consumers,

Reality rules, and there’s no room for dreamers,

They teach you your place in the obstacle race

With a prize that you chase, always just out of reach,

And you’re urged on by megaphone voices that offer you

Choices that are not your own.

Only listen for the voice that lives inside you;

Like a songbird in a cage, it waits in silence.

Find the key to set it free and soaring skywards;

Now the sky is filled with voices, hear them sing beside you.

If the powers that be in their wisdom decree

That you’re no longer needed to feed the machine,

The wheel turns, you’re dismissed; if you dare to resist,

There are walls, there are laws to confuse you and bruise you.

They’ll label you scroungers and wasters and spongers;

They’ll call you subversives, reds, traitors, and worse.

If you don’t fit the norm, if your ways don’t conform

To the rules, then you’re out of the game.

Only listen for the voice that lives inside you;

Like a songbird in a cage, it waits in silence.

Find the key to set it free and soaring skywards;

Now the sky is filled with voices, hear them sing beside you.

The way they’ve arranged things, you think you can’t change things;

You’re one, you’re just you; but whatever they do,

Don’t forget to remember, you’re a name not a number,

And no one can think for you, dream for you, speak for you.

Don’t let them bind you down, don’t let them grind you down,

Don’t let them mould you, ’til one day, behold,

You’re obedient tools, you’re commuters, consumers,

And reality rules out your dreams.

Only listen for the voice that lives inside you;

Like a songbird in a cage, it waits in silence.

Find the key to set it free and soaring skywards;

Now the sky is filled with voices, hear them sing beside you;

Now the sky is filled with voices, hear them sing beside you.