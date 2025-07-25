Postpunkklassieker: Uncertain smile

Tot mijn verbazing is deze van multi-instrumentalist Matt Johnson en een lange piano-outro door Jools Holland nog niet langsgekomen, voorzover ik kan zien. Hij staat wel in onze Alternatieve top-2000, het zou al helemaal fraai zijn als dat niet het geval was. Geen idee of het op de een of andere manier te maken heeft met Françoise Sagans Un certain sourire.

Peeling the skin back from my eyes I felt surprised,

That the time on the clock was the time I usually retired

To the place where I cleared my head of you

But just for today I think I lie here and dream of you

I’ve got you under my skin where the rain can’t get in

But if the sweat pours out, just shout

I’ll try to swim and pull you out

A howling wind that blows the litter as the rain flows

As street lamps pour orange colored shapes, through your windows

A broken soul stares from a pair of watering eyes

Uncertain emotions force an uncertain smile

I’ve got you under my skin where the rain can’t get in

But if the sweat pours out, just shout

I’ll try to swim and pull you out



– Uitgelichte afbeelding videostill