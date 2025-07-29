Postpunkklassieker du jour: Too bad on your birthday

Voor onze makker Pyt, die was vergeten dat hij jarig was tot er werd aangebeld.

Is het wel postpunk? De auteur heeft goed geluisterd naar Proud Mary. Enfin.

I heard your best friend say,

“You shouldn’t have treated her that way

You could’ve been a little bit kinder”

He didn’t send you no note,

didn’t give you no gift

He didn’t even try to find ya

Well, that’s too bad, too bad

Too bad on your birthday

I said, it’s too bad, too bad

Too bad on your birthday

You were my lover once, it lasted several months

And I was in love even blinder

When you left me, I cried, all my tears haven’t dried

So, I’m leavin’ this little reminder

Whoa, it’s too bad, too bad

Yeah, too bad on your birthday

Whoa, too bad, yeah, too bad

Too bad on your birthday

And now you’re the girl with cake on her face

Yeah, you’re the one who’s cryin’

Blow out the candles and make a wish

If you need a drink, babe, I’m buyin’, yeah

Too bad, too bad

Too bad on your birthday

I said, it’s too bad, too bad

Too bad on your birthday

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh

Whoa, too bad, too bad

Too bad on your birthday

I said, that’s too bad, that’s too bad

Too bad on your birthday

Oh, too bad, too bad

Too bad on your birthday

I said, that’s too bad, too bad

Too bad on your birthday

That’s too bad!



Joan Jett

