Postpunkklassieker du jour: Too bad on your birthday

Voor onze makker Pyt, die was vergeten dat hij jarig was tot er werd aangebeld.
Is het wel postpunk? De auteur heeft goed geluisterd naar Proud Mary. Enfin.
I heard your best friend say,
“You shouldn’t have treated her that way
You could’ve been a little bit kinder”
He didn’t send you no note,
didn’t give you no gift
He didn’t even try to find ya
Well, that’s too bad, too bad
Too bad on your birthday
I said, it’s too bad, too bad
Too bad on your birthday
You were my lover once, it lasted several months
And I was in love even blinder
When you left me, I cried, all my tears haven’t dried
So, I’m leavin’ this little reminder
Whoa, it’s too bad, too bad
Yeah, too bad on your birthday
Whoa, too bad, yeah, too bad
Too bad on your birthday
And now you’re the girl with cake on her face
Yeah, you’re the one who’s cryin’
Blow out the candles and make a wish
If you need a drink, babe, I’m buyin’, yeah
Too bad, too bad
Too bad on your birthday
I said, it’s too bad, too bad
Too bad on your birthday
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh
Whoa, too bad, too bad
Too bad on your birthday
I said, that’s too bad, that’s too bad
Too bad on your birthday
Oh, too bad, too bad
Too bad on your birthday
I said, that’s too bad, too bad
Too bad on your birthday
That’s too bad!
Joan Jett
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Steve Bibiano – http://www.dodmedia.osd.mil, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2440430