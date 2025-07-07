Postpunkklassieker du jour: The last film

Een soldaat aan het woord (postuum, spookachtig) over de propagandafilm die hij heeft gezien voordat hij het slagveld betrad.

In the last film I ever saw

They wore suits and they wore ties

In the last film I ever saw

They kept the change and they told lies

In the last film I ever saw

Their words were short and so sincere

I thought of home my life was there

It was the last film I ever saw

And they’re telling, telling me lies

And they’re telling, telling me lies

And they’re telling, telling me lies

And they’re telling, telling me lies

And they’re telling, telling me lies

Their voice was sharp and oh so clear

And while they talk and grow thin

I thought of home my life was there

It was the last film I ever saw

And they’re telling, telling me lies

And they’re telling, telling me lies

And they’re telling, telling me lies

And they’re telling, telling me lies

And they’re telling, telling me lies

In the last film I ever saw

They wore suits and they wore ties

In the last film I ever saw

They kept the change and they told lies

And they’re telling, telling me lies

And they’re telling, telling me lies

And they’re telling, telling me lies

And they’re telling, telling me lies

And they’re telling, telling me lies



The last film, Kissing the Pink – bandnaam ontleend aan het edele snookerspel

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Discogs, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=62534405