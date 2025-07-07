Postpunkklassieker du jour: The last film

Een soldaat aan het woord (postuum, spookachtig) over de propagandafilm die hij heeft gezien voordat hij het slagveld betrad.
In the last film I ever saw
They wore suits and they wore ties
In the last film I ever saw
They kept the change and they told lies
In the last film I ever saw
Their words were short and so sincere
I thought of home my life was there
It was the last film I ever saw
And they’re telling, telling me lies
And they’re telling, telling me lies
And they’re telling, telling me lies
And they’re telling, telling me lies
And they’re telling, telling me lies
Their voice was sharp and oh so clear
And while they talk and grow thin
I thought of home my life was there
It was the last film I ever saw
And they’re telling, telling me lies
And they’re telling, telling me lies
And they’re telling, telling me lies
And they’re telling, telling me lies
And they’re telling, telling me lies
In the last film I ever saw
They wore suits and they wore ties
In the last film I ever saw
They kept the change and they told lies
And they’re telling, telling me lies
And they’re telling, telling me lies
And they’re telling, telling me lies
And they’re telling, telling me lies
And they’re telling, telling me lies
The last film, Kissing the Pink – bandnaam ontleend aan het edele snookerspel
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Discogs, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=62534405