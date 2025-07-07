Postpunkklassieker du jour: The last film

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Een soldaat aan het woord (postuum, spookachtig) over de propagandafilm die hij heeft gezien voordat hij het slagveld betrad.

In the last film I ever saw
They wore suits and they wore ties
In the last film I ever saw
They kept the change and they told lies

In the last film I ever saw
Their words were short and so sincere
I thought of home my life was there
It was the last film I ever saw

And they’re telling, telling me lies
And they’re telling, telling me lies
And they’re telling, telling me lies
And they’re telling, telling me lies
And they’re telling, telling me lies

Their voice was sharp and oh so clear
And while they talk and grow thin
I thought of home my life was there

It was the last film I ever saw

And they’re telling, telling me lies
And they’re telling, telling me lies
And they’re telling, telling me lies
And they’re telling, telling me lies
And they’re telling, telling me lies

In the last film I ever saw
They wore suits and they wore ties
In the last film I ever saw
They kept the change and they told lies

And they’re telling, telling me lies
And they’re telling, telling me lies
And they’re telling, telling me lies
And they’re telling, telling me lies
And they’re telling, telling me lies


The last film, Kissing the Pink – bandnaam ontleend aan het edele snookerspel

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Discogs, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=62534405

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)