Postpunkklassieker du jour: The killing moon

Lang heb ik gedacht – de droefenis die het lied uitstraalt hielp bij dat idee – dat het over een verloren liefde gaat, zij geeft zich aan die ander. Maar zo zit het niet. Ian McCulloch kreeg de tekst door in een droom. Daar past de muziek toch ook bij.

Under blue moon I saw you

So soon you’ll take me

Up in your arms too late to beg you

Or cancel it, though I know it must be

Killing time

Unwillingly mine

Fate, up against your will

Through the thick and thin

He will wait until

You give yourself to him

In starlit nights I saw you

So cruelly you kissed me

Your lips a magic world

Your sky all hung with jewels

The killing moon

Will come too soon

Fate, up against your will

Through the thick and thin

He will wait until

You give yourself to him

Under blue moon I saw you

So soon you’ll take me

Up in your arms, too late to beg you

Or cancel it, though I know it must be

Killing time

Unwillingly mine

Fate, up against your will

Through the thick and thin

He will wait until

You give yourself to him

Fate, up against your will

Through the thick and thin

He will wait until

You give yourself to him

You give yourself to him



Echo and the Bunnymen

