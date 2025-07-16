Postpunkklassieker du jour: The killing moon

Lang heb ik gedacht – de droefenis die het lied uitstraalt hielp bij dat idee – dat het over een verloren liefde gaat, zij geeft zich aan die ander. Maar zo zit het niet. Ian McCulloch kreeg de tekst door in een droom. Daar past de muziek toch ook bij.
Under blue moon I saw you
So soon you’ll take me
Up in your arms too late to beg you
Or cancel it, though I know it must be
Killing time
Unwillingly mine
Fate, up against your will
Through the thick and thin
He will wait until
You give yourself to him
In starlit nights I saw you
So cruelly you kissed me
Your lips a magic world
Your sky all hung with jewels
The killing moon
Will come too soon
Fate, up against your will
Through the thick and thin
He will wait until
You give yourself to him
Under blue moon I saw you
So soon you’ll take me
Up in your arms, too late to beg you
Or cancel it, though I know it must be
Killing time
Unwillingly mine
Fate, up against your will
Through the thick and thin
He will wait until
You give yourself to him
Fate, up against your will
Through the thick and thin
He will wait until
You give yourself to him
You give yourself to him
Echo and the Bunnymen
