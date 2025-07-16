Postpunkklassieker du jour: The killing moon

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Lang heb ik gedacht – de droefenis die het lied uitstraalt hielp bij dat idee – dat het over een verloren liefde gaat, zij geeft zich aan die ander. Maar zo zit het niet. Ian McCulloch kreeg de tekst door in een droom. Daar past de muziek toch ook bij.

Under blue moon I saw you
So soon you’ll take me
Up in your arms too late to beg you
Or cancel it, though I know it must be
Killing time
Unwillingly mine

Fate, up against your will
Through the thick and thin
He will wait until
You give yourself to him

In starlit nights I saw you
So cruelly you kissed me
Your lips a magic world
Your sky all hung with jewels
The killing moon
Will come too soon

Fate, up against your will
Through the thick and thin
He will wait until
You give yourself to him

You give yourself to him


Echo and the Bunnymen

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: The cover art can be obtained from Korova., Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11264568

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)