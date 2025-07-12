Postpunkklassieker du jour: Love cuts

Waar trek je de grens voor postpunk? Is 1985 te laat? Voor mijn gevoel niet. The Flatmates, lieve mensen..
When I say love cuts me up
You know that’s what I mean
Love cuts me up
When I fall in love
That’s when you take the blade
And hold it to my heart
Love cuts me up
I fall in love
And that feels good
Oh when it falls apart
That cuts me up
Calling out your name
Hearing nothing back
Slow train out of lonely town
Going off the track
When I say
I can’t stand the pain
The only thing to do
Is not fall in love again
But that hurts
Just as much
So we jab our way
Love cuts me up
So we jab our way
Love cuts me up
– Uitgelichte afbeelding ontleend aan Discogs