Postpunkklassieker du jour: Love cuts

Waar trek je de grens voor postpunk? Is 1985 te laat? Voor mijn gevoel niet. The Flatmates, lieve mensen..

When I say love cuts me up

You know that’s what I mean

Love cuts me up

When I fall in love

That’s when you take the blade

And hold it to my heart

Love cuts me up

I fall in love

And that feels good

Oh when it falls apart

That cuts me up

Calling out your name

Hearing nothing back

Slow train out of lonely town

Going off the track

When I say

I can’t stand the pain

The only thing to do

Is not fall in love again

But that hurts

Just as much

So we jab our way

Love cuts me up

So we jab our way

Love cuts me up

– Uitgelichte afbeelding ontleend aan Discogs