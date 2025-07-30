Postpunkklassieker du jour: I’ll never be friends with you

You loved me and now you wanna leave me
Think too much of me to deceive me
Say you wanna go while we’re still friends
But I believe in the bitter end
If you don’t love me anymore
Just tell me you don’t want to know
But I don’t wanna be civilised
You leave me and I’ll scratch your eyes out
I don’t wanna be friends with you
I will never be friends with you
Honey, I will not lie to you
Honey, I would have died for you
But I could never be friends with you
I will never be friends with you
You come and tell me “it’s the end”
Do you think that I care if we’re still friends
You mess me round and break my heart
What do you want with a friend like that?
I will never be friends with you
I will never be friends with you
Say you wanna leave while you still like me
Is this what you do to people you like?
Say you wanna leave with no hard feelings
With friends like you I couldn’t sleep at night
I’ll never be friends with you
Don’t wanna be friends with you
I’ll never be friends with you
I’ll never be friends with you…
The Shop Assistants, Peel Session, 1986
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Album cover, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20479223