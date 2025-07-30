Postpunkklassieker du jour: I’ll never be friends with you

You loved me and now you wanna leave me

Think too much of me to deceive me

Say you wanna go while we’re still friends

But I believe in the bitter end

If you don’t love me anymore

Just tell me you don’t want to know

But I don’t wanna be civilised

You leave me and I’ll scratch your eyes out

I don’t wanna be friends with you

I will never be friends with you

Honey, I will not lie to you

Honey, I would have died for you

But I could never be friends with you

I will never be friends with you

You come and tell me “it’s the end”

Do you think that I care if we’re still friends

You mess me round and break my heart

What do you want with a friend like that?

I will never be friends with you

I will never be friends with you

Say you wanna leave while you still like me

Is this what you do to people you like?

Say you wanna leave with no hard feelings

With friends like you I couldn’t sleep at night

I’ll never be friends with you

Don’t wanna be friends with you

I’ll never be friends with you

I’ll never be friends with you…



The Shop Assistants, Peel Session, 1986

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Album cover, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20479223