Postpunkklassieker du jour: Hand in glove

Dat Morrissey nogal ontspoord mag heten kan niet tot gevolg hebben dat we de Smiths maar niet behandelen.
Wat zou die zon te doen hebben?
Hand in glove
The sun shines out of our behinds
No, it’s not like any other love
This one is different because it’s us!
Hand in glove
We can go wherever we please
And everything depends upon
How near you stand to me
And if the people stare
Then the people stare
Oh, I really don’t know
And I really don’t care
Kiss my shades
Hand in glove
The Good People laugh
Yes, we may be hidden by “rags”
But we’ve something they’ll never have
Hand in glove
The sun shines out of our behinds
Yes, we may be hidden by “rags”
But we’ve something they’ll never have
And if the people stare
Then the people stare
Oh, I really don’t know
And I really don’t care
Kiss my shades
So, hand in glove I stake my claim
I’ll fight to the last breath
If they dare touch a hair on your head
I’ll fight to the last breath
For the good life is out there somewhere
So stay on my arm, you little charmer
But I know my luck too well
Yes, I know my luck too well
And I’ll probably never see you again
I’ll probably never see you again
I’ll probably never see you again
Oh
Bij de versie van Sandie Shaw spelen de Smiths gewoon ook.
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Ron Kroon, Nationaal Archief, Den Haag, Rijksfotoarchief: Fotocollectie Algemeen Nederlands Fotopersbureau (ANEFO), 1945-1989 – negatiefstroken zwart/wit, nummer toegang 2.24.01.05, bestanddeelnummer 920-0374 – Nationaal Archief, CC BY-SA 3.0 nl, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20032741