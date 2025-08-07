Postpunkklassieker du jour: Hand in glove

Dat Morrissey nogal ontspoord mag heten kan niet tot gevolg hebben dat we de Smiths maar niet behandelen.

Wat zou die zon te doen hebben?

Hand in glove

The sun shines out of our behinds

No, it’s not like any other love

This one is different because it’s us!

Hand in glove

We can go wherever we please

And everything depends upon

How near you stand to me

And if the people stare

Then the people stare

Oh, I really don’t know

And I really don’t care

Kiss my shades

Hand in glove

The Good People laugh

Yes, we may be hidden by “rags”

But we’ve something they’ll never have

Hand in glove

The sun shines out of our behinds

Yes, we may be hidden by “rags”

But we’ve something they’ll never have

And if the people stare

Then the people stare

Oh, I really don’t know

And I really don’t care

Kiss my shades

So, hand in glove I stake my claim

I’ll fight to the last breath

If they dare touch a hair on your head

I’ll fight to the last breath

For the good life is out there somewhere

So stay on my arm, you little charmer

But I know my luck too well

Yes, I know my luck too well

And I’ll probably never see you again

I’ll probably never see you again

I’ll probably never see you again

Oh

Bij de versie van Sandie Shaw spelen de Smiths gewoon ook.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Ron Kroon, Nationaal Archief, Den Haag, Rijksfotoarchief: Fotocollectie Algemeen Nederlands Fotopersbureau (ANEFO), 1945-1989 – negatiefstroken zwart/wit, nummer toegang 2.24.01.05, bestanddeelnummer 920-0374 – Nationaal Archief, CC BY-SA 3.0 nl, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20032741