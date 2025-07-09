Postpunkklassieker du jour: Good technology

Ere wie ere toekomt: Dolf Jansen, toen nog deejay Deejee bij RVZ die de band voor Nederland ontdekt heeft. Erg ver zijn ze overigens niet gekomen, maar wellicht was het niet de bedoeling. Good techonolgy door de Red Guitars.

We’ve got photographs of men on the moon

We’ve got water that is good for us

We’ve got coffee that’s instantaneous

We’ve got buildings that are very tall

We’ve got cigarettes that are low in tar

We’ve got policemen who can tell us who we are

We can reproduce a work of art

We’ve got missiles can tear the world apart

Good, good, good, good, good, good technology

We’ve got trains that run underground

Aeroplanes that fly very fast

We’ve got music that is popular

We’ve got machines that sound like orchestras

We’ve got ability to transplant a heart

We’ve got freezers full of body parts

We’ve got computers that can find us friends

We know roughly when the world will end

Good, good, good, good, good, good technology

We’ve got animals with transistors in

We’ve got pills that can make you slim

We’ve got factories turning frozen chickens out

We’ve got ovens that cook in seconds flat

We’ve got plastics that are indestructible

We’ve got deodorants that make us smell of flowers

We’ve got detergents to clean up the sea

We’ve got sounds that can tear us inside out

Sometimes I wonder what it is all about

There’s lots of leisure time to sit and work it out

There’s a TV show I’ve got to see

Good, good, good, good, good, good technology

Good technology

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Album sleeve, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22571217