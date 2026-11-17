Een herfstig nummer van close-harmonygroep The Ivy League.
Just like a breath of spring
You came my way
I heard a bluebird sing
But not today
‘Cause it’s wintertime
And the leaves are brown
Since you went away
My world fell down
My world fell down, fell down
I see your suitcase lying
Packed up to go
I stop myself from crying
How, I don’t know
‘Cause it’s wintertime
And the leaves are brown
Since you went away
My world fell down
My world fell down, fell down
Wish it didn’t feel like winter
‘Cause spring’s a better thing, I know
I know I’d feel so much better
If I could only let her go
‘Cause it’s wintertime
And the leaves are brown
Since you went away
My world fell down
My world fell down, fell down