Een herfstig nummer van close-harmonygroep The Ivy League.

Just like a breath of spring

You came my way

I heard a bluebird sing

But not today

‘Cause it’s wintertime

And the leaves are brown

Since you went away

My world fell down

My world fell down, fell down

I see your suitcase lying

Packed up to go

I stop myself from crying

How, I don’t know

‘Cause it’s wintertime

And the leaves are brown

Since you went away

My world fell down

My world fell down, fell down

Wish it didn’t feel like winter

‘Cause spring’s a better thing, I know

I know I’d feel so much better

If I could only let her go

‘Cause it’s wintertime

And the leaves are brown

Since you went away

My world fell down

My world fell down, fell down