Folkklassieker du jour: Casimir Pulaski Day

Casimir Pulaski Day vertelt het verhaal van een tienerliefde die eindigt met de dood van de vriendin van de verteller aan botkanker. Stevens – zelf een christen – brengt de tekst vanuit het perspectief van een diepgelovige jongen, die zich afvraagt waarom een almachtige en genadige God iets dergelijks toestaat.

De verteller beschrijft hoe de bijbelstudiegroep van hun kerk bidt dat God in zal grijpen en hun vriendin zal redden. God hoort niets of verkiest niet te reageren, wat in het laatste couplet eindigt met een geloofscrisis bij de verteller: All the glory when He took our place/But He took my shoulders and He shook my face/And He takes and He takes and He takes.

Goldenrod and the 4H stone

The things I brought you when I found out

You had cancer of the bone

Your father cried on the telephone

And he drove his car into the Navy yard

Just to prove that he was sorry

In the morning, through the window shade

When the light pressed up against your shoulderblade

I could see what you were reading

All the glory that the Lord has made

And the complications you could do without

When I kissed you on the mouth

Tuesday night at the Bible study

We lift our hands and pray over your body

But nothing ever happens

I remember at Michael’s house

In the living room when you kissed my neck

And I almost touched your blouse

In the morning at the top of the stairs

When your father found out what we did that night

And you told me you were scared

All the glory when you ran outside

With your shirt tucked in and your shoes untied

And you told me not to follow you

Sunday night when I cleaned the house

I find the card where you wrote it out

With the pictures of your mother

On the floor at the great divide

With my shirt tucked in and my shoes untied

I am crying in the bathroom

In the morning when you finally go

And the nurse runs in with her head hung low

And the cardinal hits the window

In the morning in the winter shade

On the first of March, on the holiday

I thought I saw you breathing

All the glory that the Lord has made

And the complications when I see His face

In the morning in the window

All the glory when He took our place

But He took my shoulders and He shook my face

And He takes and He takes and He takes

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Flickr user: Interrobang – Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Special:Redirect/page/10085774