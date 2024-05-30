Laat het over aan het boffen

Dit nummer zit al dagen in mijn hoofd en wat treft het niet dat Topper Headon vandaag de aanvallige leeftijd van 69 bereikt. Drummer van de Clash die uit de band gezet is om zjn heroïneverslaving. Solo ging hij op de soultoer, waarvan dit nummer getuigt. Zang: Jimmy Helms.

Hey, hey

Heyhey

Heyhey

Alright

You shouldn’t put a limit

On the things you can do

Just give it all your spirit

Be surprised at what you do

Just give it all your best

Let luck take care of the rest

Sometimes when you’re down (Sometimes when you’re down)

And there’s no work for you (Oh, there’s no work for

you)

Wipe away your frown (Just wipe away your frown)

Just do what you can do (Just do what you can do)

Always give it all your best

Let luck take care of the rest

Oho, say leave it to luck, baby (Ooohooo)

Say leave it to luck, baby (Ooohooo)

Leave it to luck, baby, ooohooo (Ooohooo)

Leave it to luck, baby (Ooohooo)

Oh, living from the city (Oh, living from the city)

Or living out of town (Or living out of town)

Stay safely in your limits (Stay safely in your limits)

Or break out and look around (Break out and look

around)

You must lie where you can rest

Let luck take care of the rest!

You’ve been seeing too nice women (You’re seeing too

nice women)

But they both bring you down (They both, they bring you

down)

One is dim but very pretty (One’s dim but very pretty)

One is bright but kinda round (One’s bright but kinda

round)

Just put them to the test, yeah

Let luck take care of the rest

Oh, leave it to luck, baby (Ooohooo)

Said leave it to luck, baby (Ooohooo)

Leave it to luck, baby (Ooohooo)

Said leave it to luck, baby (Ooohooo)

Put them to the test

Let luck take care of the rest

Oh no!

Got to leave it to luck, baby, oho (Ooohooo)

Got to leave it to luck, baby, ooohooo (Ooohooo)

Got to leave it to luck, baby (Ooohooo)

Got to leave it to luck, baby (Ooohooo)

Put it to the test

Let luck take care of the rest



Leave it to luck, 1986

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Warrenit – Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=70007876